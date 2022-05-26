ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Arts Fesitval

By Sponsored by Denver Arts Festival
KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Arts Festival is back this year filled with artists from all over...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Doctors: Water parks safe, despite COVID-19

Water parks across the metro area are now open for the summer as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Arvada home struck by lightning, caught on doorbell …. Soaking rain showers move in Tuesday night through …. Commerce City holds state’s largest Memorial Day …. Coloradan comfort dogs help...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View – Full episode 5/29/22

DENVER (KDVR) — “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with lawmakers and activists to discuss gun violence and what should be done to prevent it following a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. Mauro’s guests are State Representative Tom Sullivan, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Mixed bag of weather on Memorial Day

Colorado saw all sorts of different weather on Memorial Day, from snow prompting shut-downs along I-70 in the mountains, to the marina seeing 30 MPH gusts of wind in Cherry Creek. FOX31's Nicole Fierro has a look at how people spent the day depending on what mother nature brought their way.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
KDVR.com

10% rain and thunderstorm chance Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Memorial Day. Otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 68 degrees in Denver. The mountains can expect a 50% chance of rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s. Gusty...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closure at Vail Pass summit

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Department of Transportation issued safety closures on eastbound I-70 due to dangerous weather conditions. The safety closures are located between Exit 180 to East Vail and Exit 190 to Vail Pass summit. To view the CDOT closure map, click here. Updates to follow.
VAIL, CO
KDVR.com

Commerce City holds state’s largest Memorial Day parade

Despite some dicey May weather, the Commerce City Memorial Day Parade went off as planned. Commerce City holds state’s largest Memorial Day …. 13 people aboard capsized boat on Lake Pueblo; 1 …. Arvada home struck by lightning, caught on doorbell …. Soaking rain showers move in Tuesday night...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Denver Arts Festival
KDVR.com

Seasonal temperatures with more rain showers possible

Rain chances will stick around for the week with a 50% of a shower on Tuesday. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Seasonal temperatures with more rain showers possible. 13 people aboard capsized boat on Lake Pueblo; 1 …. Arvada home struck by lightning, caught on doorbell …. Soaking rain showers move in...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KDVR.com

1 dead in N Brighton Boulevard crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is looking into a crash that killed one person early Monday morning. The crash happened at E. 46th Ave. and N. Brighton Blvd. around 1:20 a.m. The victim’s identification will be released as soon as next-of-kin is notified.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Westbound I-70 closed at Loveland Pass

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE: Westbound I-70 has reopened to traffic between Exit 216 to US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 to US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne. The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a road closure at Loveland Pass due to road safety concerns. Snowy conditions are causing a...
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
KDVR.com

Woman dead in northbound I-225 crash

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two motorists on northbound I-225 going to westbound I-70. One adult woman was found dead at the scene. Her identity will be released once the next-of-kin is notified. I-225 has since reopened.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy