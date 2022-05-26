Attempted 1st Degree Assault Arrest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is back in custody following an allegedly violent attack on a guard in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda was being held at the Platte Valley Youth facility and was at a dentist appointment Tuesday morning when he stabbed the guard and fled. A shelter-in-place was initially issued for the area around Harlan Street and West 44th Avenue in Denver. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:45 a.m, that law enforcement was also searching the area of 20th and Wadsworth, where a male matching the suspect description was seen. The sheriff’s office located him and has confirmed he was not the suspect.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO