Attempted 1st Degree Assault Arrest

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are searching for an armed robbery suspect after they took two others into custody Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting deputies were called late Monday night to the 900 block of Saxony Dr. in the Pueblo West area after a man had his wallet and rental vehicle stolen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man who reportedly tried to run from police in Colorado Springs is now in custody. Police shared details on the bust that took place Tuesday morning in an area near N. Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. The nearby Salon Professional Academy was placed under a brief lockdown during the situation. Police were tracking a “prolific” offender, Michael Smith. Smith was working on a stolen truck and motorcycle while detectives were monitoring him.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman found inside a stolen car allegedly assaulted an officer who tried to arrest her. The officer was investigating reports of a stolen car late Monday night. Police say he found the car in a parking lot on Harrison Road with a woman sitting in it.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is back in custody following an allegedly violent attack on a guard in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda was being held at the Platte Valley Youth facility and was at a dentist appointment Tuesday morning when he stabbed the guard and fled. A shelter-in-place was initially issued for the area around Harlan Street and West 44th Avenue in Denver. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:45 a.m, that law enforcement was also searching the area of 20th and Wadsworth, where a male matching the suspect description was seen. The sheriff’s office located him and has confirmed he was not the suspect.
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a fight and shooting in Pueblo that sent two people to the hospital. Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, Pueblo Police responded to the 1000 block of East Evans Avenue, near the intersection of West Summit Avenue on a reported fight. When officers arrived, […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man killed in a single vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound when the vehicle entered the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the second victim in the overturned boat accident which happened on Sunday. According to the coroner, 30-year-old Joshua Prindle, of Pueblo West was been identified. The two victims identified, Joshua and Jessica Prindle are confirmed to be husband and wife. Jessica was identified by
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is dead and six others are injured after two shootings took place over the weekend in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the Babilonia Bar on East Platte Ave. late Friday night for a report of a shooting. When they got on the scene, officers found
PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials at Fort Carson confirm to KRDO that a 4th Infantry Division soldier and his spouse were part of the group involved in a boating accident at Lake Pueblo State Park Sunday evening. The body of a man was recovered after search operations resumed Monday evening. Those operations were halted
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Code Enforcement team worked to clean up 14,640 pounds of trash found on a property in the South-side of Pueblo. According to Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Code Enforcement hauled away six fully-loaded trailers of trash to a landfill. Two Code Enforcement officers, seven members of the Abatement crew, and
ALAMOSA – Costilla County deputies were dispatched to County Road 11 west of Blanca at 9:00 p.m. Friday night on a report of a person in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found the body of an adult male who was deceased....
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 76-page workplace investigative report reveals allegations of threats, unfairness, and blackmail involving the Florence Police Department's current and former officers. Several officers have left the department since the beginning of the year. In March, the third-party investigation conducted by Employers Council primarily focused on allegations levied against Florence Police Chief
On Friday, May 27, 2022, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Gunnison Police Department Dispatch of a dark colored BMW 328i with a temporary tag that was involved in some thefts and had led Gunnison officers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit. Gunnison stopped pursuing the vehicle but solicited assistance from the Saguache County S.O. in locating the vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded at a bar in Colorado Springs Friday night, police said. The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at Babilonia Bar, KKTV reported. Police said responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds and evidence a third victim...
Colorado Springs Police Department investigators were busy in the overnight hours from Friday into Saturday morning working to find answers at two different shooting scenes. The first, on Platte near Circle and the second on Pikes Peak near Academy. In both cases multiple people were shot.
