Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Greenwood, Laurens, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL LINGER ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH CAROLINA LOWCOUNTRY EARLY THIS MORNING Fog across portions of inland Georgia and South Carolina may locally reduce visibilities to less than a quarter of a mile this morning. The coverage of the patchy dense fog will remain the greatest north of Interstate 16 and west of Interstate 95. The fog will gradually improve as the sun rises this morning, expected to completely dissipate by 930 AM.

3 HOURS AGO