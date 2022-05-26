Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Greenwood, Laurens, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY FOG THROUGH 9 AM EDT Latest observations show much of the area under plenty of fog, with visibilities dipping below 1SM. With the sun up, the fog will soon mix out within the next hour or so. Use caution when driving. Use the low beam headlights and drive slow, especially where fog might be dense in some spots.
Effective: 2022-05-31 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL LINGER ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH CAROLINA LOWCOUNTRY EARLY THIS MORNING Fog across portions of inland Georgia and South Carolina may locally reduce visibilities to less than a quarter of a mile this morning. The coverage of the patchy dense fog will remain the greatest north of Interstate 16 and west of Interstate 95. The fog will gradually improve as the sun rises this morning, expected to completely dissipate by 930 AM.
Effective: 2022-05-31 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Jenkins; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL LINGER ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH CAROLINA LOWCOUNTRY EARLY THIS MORNING Fog across portions of inland Georgia and South Carolina may locally reduce visibilities to less than a quarter of a mile this morning. The coverage of the patchy dense fog will remain the greatest north of Interstate 16 and west of Interstate 95. The fog will gradually improve as the sun rises this morning, expected to completely dissipate by 930 AM.
Effective: 2022-05-31 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Emanuel; Glascock; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to a quarter mile or less across east central Georgia. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
