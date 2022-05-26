Courting Art Baltimore awards $20,000 in college scholarships to seven Baltimore City public school students

Dover, Del. (May 25, 2022) – Delaware State’s Ana Ferreyra-Heit (gr.; Mar del Plata, Argentina) has added another major Southland Conference award to her season accolades. Ferreya-Heit has earned Southland Conference Women’s Golf All-Academic First Team honors for the 2021-22 season, the Hornets’ first as a member of the conference. A Business major, she has the highest grade point average (3.80 on a 4.00 scale) among the five first-team members.

