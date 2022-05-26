ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Courting Art Baltimore awards $20,000 in college scholarships to seven Baltimore City public school students

By Baltimore Times
Baltimore Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. – Members of the Maryland Judiciary, including District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, Administrative Judge Halee F. Weinstein, and Baltimore City Public Schools celebrated the contestants and winners of the seventh annual Courting Art Baltimore contest. This year’s theme is “Awaken Baltimore” and 17 student finalists’...

baltimoretimes-online.com

Baltimore Times

14 Hawks Earn MEAC Baseball All-Academic Honors

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland —The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the 2022 Baseball All-Academic selections, honoring 52 student-athletes from the conference’s four baseball-playing institutions who have achieved academic success. 14 members of the team earned All-Academic Honors, including Cameron Bratton (Cumberland, MD), Anders Brown (Eden, MD), Jason Brown...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Baltimore Times

Morgan State University Taps Championship-Winning Coach to Lead Bears Football

Damon Wilson Takes Over Reins as 23rd Head Coach, Bringing Successful Record of Building a Competitive Program. – Morgan State University announced the hiring of Damon Wilson as the Athletics Department’s 23rd head football coach, effective June 1, 2022. Wilson, who brings a championship-level coaching pedigree and an extensive resume in collegiate football, replaces former Bears Head Football Coach Tyrone Wheatley, who left the program for a role as a position coach with the National Football League’s Denver Broncos.
BOWIE, MD
Baltimore Times

ANA FERREYA-HEIT EARNS SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE ALL-ACADEMIC HONOR

Dover, Del. (May 25, 2022) – Delaware State’s Ana Ferreyra-Heit (gr.; Mar del Plata, Argentina) has added another major Southland Conference award to her season accolades. Ferreya-Heit has earned Southland Conference Women’s Golf All-Academic First Team honors for the 2021-22 season, the Hornets’ first as a member of the conference. A Business major, she has the highest grade point average (3.80 on a 4.00 scale) among the five first-team members.
DOVER, DE
Baltimore Times

NY’s First-Ever Vocal Ensemble Performance, June 12ew York Voices Making Charm City Debut at Baltimore Chamber Jazz Society

Grammy Award winners are known for excellence in jazz and the art of group singing. – Baltimore Chamber Jazz Society (BCJS) will present its inaugural vocal ensemble performance as part of its 30th-anniversary celebration. Grammy Award winners, New York Voices (NYV) will take the stage, Sunday, June 12, at 5 p.m., at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy