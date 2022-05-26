Courting Art Baltimore awards $20,000 in college scholarships to seven Baltimore City public school students
BALTIMORE, Md. – Members of the Maryland Judiciary, including District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, Administrative Judge Halee F. Weinstein, and Baltimore City Public Schools celebrated the contestants and winners of the seventh annual Courting Art Baltimore contest. This year’s theme is “Awaken Baltimore” and 17 student finalists’...baltimoretimes-online.com
