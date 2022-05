After the unexpected passing of former Alabama Wildlife Center Executive Director Doug Adair in November, Chris Sykes was chosen to take over the role in early March. Sykes is a Tennessee native who moved to Birmingham in 2015 after serving five years in the United States Marine Corps. He has two master’s degrees — an MPA and MA — from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and has worked with several Birmingham nonprofit organizations prior to joining the AWC.

