On Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, Tukwila Fire units were dispatched to an exterior dumpster fire in the 3700 block of S. 144 Street (map below) that was upgraded to a commercial response.

Puget Sound Fire, and FD 2 also responded to the blaze, which broke out shortly after 4 p.m.

Firefighters say the building is being ventilated to prevent smoke from entering the grocery store.

No injuries were reported.