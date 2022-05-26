ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Response to: Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?

By Aminah Iffah Jawaheer
Nature.com
 6 days ago

I read the Editorial 'Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?' with interest [1]. In my experience, undergraduate medical teaching does not allow enough time for clinical skills training for most students to develop an interest in ophthalmology. Having initially trained in optometry and now being...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Perspectives from clinical trials: is geographic atrophy one disease?

Geographic atrophy (GA) is currently an untreatable condition. Emerging evidence from recent clinical trials show that anti-complement therapy may be a successful treatment option. However, several trials in this therapy area have failed as well. This raises several questions. Firstly, does complement therapy work for all patients with GA? Secondly, is GA one disease? Can we assume that these failed clinical trials are due to ineffective interventions or are they due to flawed clinical trial designs, heterogeneity in GA progression rates or differences in study cohorts? In this article we try to answer these questions by providing an overview of the challenges of designing and interpreting outcomes of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in GA. These include differing inclusion-exclusion criteria, heterogeneous progression rates of the disease, outcome choices and confounders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: ATR and CDK4/6 inhibition target the growth of methotrexate-resistant choriocarcinoma

In this article, Josephine A.M.Y. Choo at affiliation Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, UK. was missing from the author list. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Marina Georgiou, Panagiota Ntavelou. Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aminah
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Plant hormone regulation of abiotic stress responses

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In Figure 1b, the label 'Hyper-osmotic shock' was incorrectly shown as 'Hypo-osmotic shock'. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article; we apologise for the confusion. Institute of Technology, University of Tartu, Tartu, Estonia. Rainer Waadt.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ophthalmology#The United Kingdom#Medical Students#Clinical Study#Adjuncts#Uk
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic variants of calcium and vitamin D metabolism in kidney stone disease

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13145-x, published online 15 November 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in the first paragraph of the Association analyses subsection of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Three covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, age, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' The correct version replaces this sentence with 'Two covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Has the ‘great resignation’ hit academia?

A wave of departures, many of them by mid-career scientists, calls attention to widespread discontent in universities. Virginia Gewin is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon. You have full access to this article via your institution. On 4 March, Christopher Jackson tweeted that he was leaving the University of Manchester,...
PORTLAND, OR
Nature.com

A US clinical trial network is needed for the next pandemic

To the Editor - According to a recent publication by the US Food and Drug Administration, only 5% of the more than 2,000 registered COVID-19 clinical trials were randomized and adequately powered to yield actionable results for identifying effective treatments1. Of these trials, many failed to enroll sufficient numbers of participants, as studies have been dominated by various independent groups running small investigational studies competing for the same patient population, sometimes with overlapping study objectives1. In spite of efforts to coordinate large-scale clinical trials in the United States2, big trials (those comprising more than 10,000 patients) for COVID-19 have struggled to achieve completion. This approach needs to change.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mapping microglia states in the human brain through the integration of high-dimensional techniques

Correction to: Nature Neuroscience https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-019-0532-y, published online 18 November 2019. In the version of this article initially published, Fig.3b,c, Fig. 5a"“d, Extended Data Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 8b contained errors. Fig. 3b and c showed incorrect immunohistochemistry quantifications. Fig. 5a contained a duplicate image for the TMEM119 control sample, and panels b and c showed incorrect immunohistochemistry quantifications. Fig. 5d contained an incorrect image for the t-SNE map of P2RY12; it was a duplicate of the map for HLA-DRA. Extended Data Fig. 1 contained incorrect images in panel a for Pat 7 (TMEM119), Pat 12 (TMEM119, CD74) and Pat 15 (CD68) and in panel b for Pat 3 (GFAP), Pat 12 (TMEM119 and P2YR12) and Pat 13 (TMEM119). Supplementary Fig. 8b contained an incorrect image for the CSF2 t-SNE panel.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
CANCER
Nature.com

Is there a role for the adrenal glands in long COVID?

The symptoms of long COVID and chronic adrenal insufficiency have striking similarities. Therefore, we aim to raise awareness of assessing adrenal function in patients with long COVID. After the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, roughly 20% of patients report one or more complications, which are particularly apparent during mental or...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Wogonin reversed resistant human myelogenous leukemia cells via inhibiting Nrf2 signaling by Stat3/NF-ÎºB inactivation

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep39950, published online 2 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding partial image duplication in Figs. 1g, 2e, 5a,b, 6b and 8e. The Authors issued a Correction1 to address these issues. However, additional concerns have been raised:. p-IkBÎ± lanes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Will gene therapy comeback last? Scientists try to make it safer

Unwanted immune responses threaten to derail some gene therapies. But researchers are seeking ways to combat harmful inflammation. You have full access to this article via your institution. After years of disappointment, gene-therapy research has undergone a renaissance, with several high-profile drug approvals and a string of promising clinical-trial results...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A stable hippocampal code in freely flying bats

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04560-0 Published online 30 March 2022. In the version of this article initially published, there were labelling errors in the right-hand y-axis labels for the "Flight path 2" and "Flight path 3" in Fig. 2e, where the bottom lanes appeared as "Day 6" rather than "Day 5." The labels have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Viability, task switching, and fall avoidance of the simplest dynamic walker

Walking humans display great versatility when achieving task goals, like avoiding obstacles or walking alongside others, but the relevance of this to fall avoidance remains unknown. We recently demonstrated a functional connection between the motor regulation needed to achieve task goals (e.g., maintaining walking speed) and a simple walker's ability to reject large disturbances. Here, for the same model, we identify the viability kernel-the largest state-space region where the walker can step forever via at least one sequence of push-off inputs per state. We further find that only a few basins of attraction of the speed-regulated walker's steady-state gaits can fully cover the viability kernel. This highlights a potentially important role of task-level motor regulation in fall avoidance. Therefore, we posit an adaptive hierarchical control/regulation strategy that switches between different task-level regulators to avoid falls. Our task switching controller only requires a target value of the regulated observable-a "task switch"-at every walking step, each chosen from a small, predetermined collection. Because humans have typically already learned to perform such goal-directed tasks during nominal walking conditions, this suggests that the "information cost" of biologically implementing such controllers for the nervous system, including cognitive demands in humans, could be quite low.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Author Correction: Associations between carabid beetles and fungi in the light of 200 years of published literature

The original version of this Data Descriptor implied that the Global Biotic Interactions database (GloBi) was a sub-site of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) which is incorrect. It also implied that data sources relating to literature references and location information were unavailable in GloBi, whereas these can retrieved by changing the parameters in the get_interactions() function of the rglobi R package. The text in the Methods section has been amended to reflect this.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Polygenic risk scores to stratify cancer screening should predict mortality not incidence

Population-based cancer screening programs such as mammography or colonscopy generally directed at all healthy individuals in a given age stratum. It has recently been proposed that cancer screening could be restricted to a high-risk subgroup based on polygenic risk scores (PRSs) using panels of single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). These PRSs were, however, generated to predict cancer incidence rather than cancer mortality and will not necessarily address overdiagnosis, a major problem associated with cancer screening programs. We develop a simple net-benefit framework for evaluating screening approaches that incorporates overdiagnosis. We use this methodology to demonstrate that if a PRS does not differentially discriminate between incident and lethal cancer, restricting screening to a subgroup with high scores will only improve screening outcomes in a small number of scenarios. In contrast, restricting screening to a subgroup defined as high-risk based on a marker that is more strongly predictive of mortality than incidence will often afford greater net benefit than screening all eligible individuals. If PRS-based cancer screening is to be effective, research needs to focus on identifying PRSs associated with cancer mortality, an unchartered and clinically-relevant area of research, with a much higher potential to improve screening outcomes.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy