ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (May 31, 2022) - The Oro Valley Police Department has received a report of a suspicious male approaching young children while playing outside. Two 7-year-old boys were riding bicycles ahead of their parents and were approached by a white male walking his dog. The male asked the boys if they wanted to go home with him before being refused and leaving the area. This subject was described as a white male in his 70s, 5’10”, 160lbs, with white hair, walking a medium-sized white and brown, fluffy dog.

ORO VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO