This Saturday & Sunday in The Village on Bartlett Road…

Location, Location, Location! This beautiful mountain home property can be found smack in the middle of Big Bear, just across the street from Eagle Point Estates! Super close to all that Big Bear has to offer and just steps from the shuttle/parking up to both ski resorts! It has great rental potential being so close to the resorts, the lake, the golf course, Big Bear Zoo, Big Bear Lake Village, and plenty of restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. This extremely clean and well-kept house is move-in ready to entertain friends, family, or renters with ample living space and a great outdoor deck with peek-a-boo views of Snow Summit Ski Resort. Come check it out! Call Lara for a showing today!

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO