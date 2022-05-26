ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

This Saturday & Sunday in The Village on Bartlett Road…

By Tyler Wood
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstablished in 1976, Tyler Wood Group has helped over...

154 Mountain Lake Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22115648)

Brand new log style construction centrally located in Fox Farm close to lake, ski slopes, grocery stores and Village ~ Quality custom built mountain home with open floor plan ~ Large open living room with knotty pine T&G ceilings and a massive rock fireplace ~ Upscale kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, range and microwave), and large island for entertaining ~ A total of 4 bedrooms (1 master suite with dual sinks), 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom ~ Back deck, covered front porch elevated off the street ~ Separate laundry room off hallway ~ Fire sprinklers ~ Home will be equipped with solar panels (owned not leased) ~ Get away from the hustle and bustle ~ Why buy old when you can buy new?
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
814 Rayo Lane, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # NDP2205519)

Incredible opportunity! This charming cabin is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood near the prestigious Cove Drive. This sale includes a separate, adjacent parcel. This mountain retreat features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open layout family and dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee out on the patio and then walk down to the lake. This home also has an attached 1 car garage and fenced dog run.
BIG BEAR, CA
41739 Swan Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219079622DA)

Location, Location, Location! This beautiful mountain home property can be found smack in the middle of Big Bear, just across the street from Eagle Point Estates! Super close to all that Big Bear has to offer and just steps from the shuttle/parking up to both ski resorts! It has great rental potential being so close to the resorts, the lake, the golf course, Big Bear Zoo, Big Bear Lake Village, and plenty of restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. This extremely clean and well-kept house is move-in ready to entertain friends, family, or renters with ample living space and a great outdoor deck with peek-a-boo views of Snow Summit Ski Resort. Come check it out! Call Lara for a showing today!
BIG BEAR, CA
1981 Shady Ln Lane, BIG BEAR CITY, CA 92314 (MLS # 219079619DA)

Your dream log style home with covered front porch awaits! Well maintained open plan, TG vaulted ceilings in public areas and master. Stone fireplace, with Extrodinaire wood stove creates a cozy statement in the corner and large island to kitchen invites entertainment opportunities. Master bedroom offers remodeled bath with current desired decor. Each bedroom contains walk-in closets allowing a surprising amount of storage. Right of kitchen is the family room extending living space. Indoor laundry with sink leads to finished three car garage. Kitchen boasts Viking range and matching stainless appliances with granite counters. Delight in the outdoor space with several areas to relax and entertain. You'll enjoy the back deck with hot tub overlooking the large lawn, tiered fountain and old growth trees. There is a finished, heated barn with room for workshop, storage area above, 14' high door to the bay capable of having 36'+ RV. Two outdoor sheds and covered boat parking. Don't miss!
BIG BEAR, CA

