I don’t know about you, but when summer rolls around, a glowy veil of makeup is all I want on my face. And good news—I’ve come up with a fabulous and simple combination that’s made getting this no-makeup-makeup, dewy look a breeze. Yep, the only things I use are: CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Tinted Sunscreen, Merit Flush Balm and ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint. You might be wondering “Liv, why do I need two different skin tints?” And the answer is: these two products blend so nicely they basically form a whole new product that offers a little bit extra coverage than just one or the other.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 HOURS AGO