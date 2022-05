The beef between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham, which was strange from the beginning, is getting more bizarre by the second. Pham slapped Pederson before Friday’s game between Pederson’s San Francisco Giants and Pham’s Cincinnati Reds. It was later revealed that Pham had slapped Pederson over a fantasy football dispute. Following the game, Pederson offered an explanation so it’s only fair that Pham gets to share his side of the story. On Saturday, he did, and what a side it was.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO