Uvalde, TX

Uvalde police face questions over delayed response to school shooting

MSNBC
 4 days ago

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Nicole Hockley, whose six year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, joins Chris Jansing to discuss what’s at stake in the push for bipartisan gun safety legislation after the latest mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “It's not about politicizing the moment, it's about responding to the moment,” says Hockley. “If we don't take action now, then the blood really is on our hands for not taking action and allowing people to die everyday." May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

The Uvalde, Texas mass shooting shows the ‘good guys’ are no match for an assault rifle. Activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham and contributing writer to The Atlantic Molly Jong-Fast discuss the gun lobby’s myths and changing America’s “culture of violence.”May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
MSNBC

Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, TX has aggravated old wounds for many people who’ve lost family members to gun violence. After her son was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, Nicole Hockley dedicated her life to pushing for gun safety reforms. Hockley founded Sandy Hook Promise, an organization aimed at providing gun control education. Now, with the number of mass shootings mounting, Hockley wants people to “vote your conscience” and remove apathetic politicians from office. “It’s really all about voting... If someone is not representing you and your values, then you have to vote them out of office. That is the right that we all have as citizens, and we need to take that right seriously.” May 28, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

The Texas shooting is another vile opportunity for far-right trolls to 'monster' trans people

It didn’t take long after an 18-year-old brutally murdered 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before the internet misinformation machine cranked into action. Starting on 4chan, a false rumor began to spread that the school shooter was a trans woman named Sam. Right-wing troll Candace Owens continued to push the false narrative long after it had been disproved. The online chatter even grew to the point where far-right Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona claimed the shooter was trans in a since-deleted tweet.
UVALDE, TX

