ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DMV Rapper 23 Rackzs Shot Dead At 16 In Southeast DC (UPDATE)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A 16 year-old rapper was shot to death in Southeast DC, authorities said.

Justin Johnson, who performed under the name 23 Rackzs, was killed in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, around 11:24 am on Thursday, May 26, Metropolitan Police said.

Johnson was reportedly filming a video outside of his home when he was shot, according to a video posted on YouTube . Tributes for the rapper poured in on social media from many including his manager.

"I was doing everything in my power to get you out the city," he said on Instagram . "I saw myself in you so much you wasn’t just that regular 16 year old kid. You was different you was ahead of your time an I knew you was going be a star one day...Ima keep your name alive 4eva."

"Mannnnnnnn streets ain’t playing," another Instagram user wrote . "Only 16 smh brought him out to Suitland HS for my HS Tour and the kids went crazy it’s just sad to see another talented youth gone another parent losing a child."

The investigation is ongoing and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information. People can contact police at 202-727-9099 to give information or submit tips anonymously through department’s tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Dc#Violent Crime#Metropolitan Police#Mge
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Voice

Maryland Woman Caught Sneaking $500,000 Worth Of Knock-Off Clothes At Virginia Airport

A Maryland woman brought home more than just a few souvenirs from her recent trip to Asia, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports. Instead, she packed her 12 bags full of 298 pieces of counterfeit clothing items including scarves, hats, shoes and jewelry. The items bore brand names like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Prada and Gianni Versace and collectively were appraised at more than $500,000 if authentic, CBP said.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Two Shot During Dispute At Riverhead Restaurant, Police Say

Police are investigating after two men were shot during a dispute at a Long Island restaurant. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 28 in Riverhead. That's when officers respond to the Mambo Grill and Lounge at 33 East Main Street for a report of a disturbance which resulted in gunshots being fired at the location, Riverhead Police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Airlifted In Route 22 Crash

A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by a car on Route 22, authorities said.He was struck around 2:25 a.m. at the Reaville Road intersection in Flemington, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.He was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment and the crash r…
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Woman Shot To Death, Police Say

A 30-year-old Fairfield County woman was found shot to death after police responded to a call for an unresponsive person. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5:20 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at 40 Knoll Place. Marisol Dumeng, of Bridgeport, was found after police responded to 40 Knoll Place on...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy