DMV Rapper 23 Rackzs Shot Dead At 16 In Southeast DC (UPDATE)

A 16 year-old rapper was shot to death in Southeast DC, authorities said.

Justin Johnson, who performed under the name 23 Rackzs, was killed in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, around 11:24 am on Thursday, May 26, Metropolitan Police said.

Johnson was reportedly filming a video outside of his home when he was shot, according to a video posted on YouTube . Tributes for the rapper poured in on social media from many including his manager.

"I was doing everything in my power to get you out the city," he said on Instagram . "I saw myself in you so much you wasn’t just that regular 16 year old kid. You was different you was ahead of your time an I knew you was going be a star one day...Ima keep your name alive 4eva."

"Mannnnnnnn streets ain’t playing," another Instagram user wrote . "Only 16 smh brought him out to Suitland HS for my HS Tour and the kids went crazy it’s just sad to see another talented youth gone another parent losing a child."

The investigation is ongoing and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information. People can contact police at 202-727-9099 to give information or submit tips anonymously through department’s tip line by sending a text message to 50411.