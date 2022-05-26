Softball team replaces veteran flags for Memorial Day

Stephen J. “Steve” Rockwell, 68, life-time resident of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident near New Albany, PA. Stephen James was born in Sayre on April 17, 1954, a son of the late James and Carol (Little) Rockwell. He attended Canton Area Schools where he excelled in Warrior football and wrestling. Steve was a 1972 CHS graduate and would have celebrated his 50th class reunion this Memorial Day weekend. Following high school Steve attended Williamsport Area Community College where he majored in Auto Mechanics. Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Navy where he proudly served our country for nearly twelve years as a Gas Turbine Technician and during the Gulf wars. Steve was employed by H. Rockwell & Sons in Canton as a Mill Supervisor for many years until his health no longer permitted him to continue. He was a member of the Old Possessions Hunting Club on Armenia Mountain and belonged to ARM (Association of Recovering Motorcyclist) Chapter 52 of Middlebury Center, PA. There he earned his road name “Rumble.” In his earlier years, Steve was a former coach and president of the Canton Little League, where he implemented many positive changes within the program. He was a man of faith in the Lord and most recently enjoyed attending Victory Church in Troy.

CANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO