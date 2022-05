On the afternoon of May 17th YCSO investigated a report made by a school bus driver for Prescott Mile High Middle School who informed school administrators that a 13-year-old male student had made numerous threats to “shoot up the school”. The driver said the child made the threat three times while speaking to him during the bus route prior to being dropped off near his home. School administrators contacted the child’s mother and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

