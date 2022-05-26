Kathy Buschi to exhibit at outdoor art show May 28

Kathy Buschi of Milton will be releasing her new limited-edition print, “Blue Heron at Gordons Pond,” at the Lewes Historical Society’s Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, on the historical society grounds at 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes.
The 7th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend will be observed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware is partnering with several coastal-area restaurant to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for its critical programming in Sussex County. Supporting restaurants offering...
62nd Lewes Antiques Show & Sale, Friday, July 8 & 9 from 10 am-5 pm • Admission: $5.00 • allows admission for both days. This two-day event is held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958. Whether you live locally or are visiting the Delaware beaches, come help us celebrate the 62nd anniversary of Lewes Antiques Show & Sale. This indoor show features quality antiques, collectibles, art & photography from 17 regional dealers & has something for everyone at reasonable prices. Bethel United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible. Lunch can be purchased; prepared by Bethel parishioners to include delectable homemade desserts. Free parking available. Self-guided tours of this historic church are available. Be sure to see the beautifully restored stained-glass windows. All proceeds benefit the capital campaign. In addition to the Antiques Show & Sale, the Bethel Women’s Ministry is sponsoring a “Priceless” Curiosity Shop located in the Parsonage Meeting House directly across from the church. It will be held over the same two days as the Antiques Show & Sale; please note the times: Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth Street, Historic Lewes. Questions: http://bethellewes.org 302-645-9426, office@bethellewes.org.
Lewes in Bloom Children’s Learning Garden activities will begin with a Peter Rabbit show at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 17, in Stango Park on Kings Highway in downtown Lewes. Except for July 4, story hour will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, June 13 to Aug. 22. Afterward, little ones will stroll through the garden to pick fruits and vegetables to take home.
Sussex Consortium students enrolled in an after-school arts program hosted a reception May 19 at Cape High to celebrate their work. This year, 16 students participated in the Art Works for All art, music and movement after-school club held in cooperation with the Sussex Consortium and funded by the Carl M. Freeman Foundation FACES program.
An annual Milton tradition, the Andy and Opie Fishing Tournament, will be held at Milton Memorial Park Saturday, June 4. Registration will start at 8 a.m., with fishing set from 9 a.m. to noon. The tournament, in its eighth year, was started by Techno Goober as a way to encourage...
Mabel A. Hudson, 90, of Roxana was peacefully called by the Lord and entered the gates of heaven Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes with her son by her side. She was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Showell, Md., to the late Medford and Elizabeth (Niblett) Justice.
Looking to stay in shape during the summer season? The Body Shop Fitness Center has you covered with their “Summer Seasonal Membership” which is valid from Memorial Day-Labor Day. $199 for gym use and $239 unlimited (gym and group classes). Want to try out our facility? We have...
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
The 12th Annual Wings of Hope ... A Butterfly Release to benefit Cancer Support Community Delaware will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at Milton Memorial Park, 115 Federal St., Milton. The event is highlighted by a ceremony and release of butterflies in recognition of family, friends and neighbors...
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Victoria’s as a participant for 2022. Victoria’s offers fine dining in an intimate setting overlooking the beach and boardwalk. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
All Saints' Episcopal Church, located at 18 Olive Ave. in downtown Rehoboth Beach, will resume casual outdoor Saturday evening services at 5 p.m., June 4. Everyone is invited to bring a beach chair or blanket and come as they are, even directly off the beach, Boardwalk or street. Services take place in the church gardens adjacent to the historic 1894 church structure, the oldest and only original worship site still standing and in continuous use in Rehoboth.
A group of eight local artists and artisans will offer their creations to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, June 15 to 18, in a special pop-up shopping venue at 14 W. Church St., Selbyville. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week begins this Sunday, June 5. For a video about the event, click here. Participating restaurants will offer either menu discounts or pre-fixe menus. For a list of participants, visit www.culinarycoastrestaurantweek.com or www.Beach-Fun.com or follow us on Facebook. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through...
Shannon A. Thompson, 77, of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. He was born March 4, 1945, in Southport, N.C., to the late James and Mary J. Weeks Thompson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one, brother William H. Thompson.
Jose Carmen Hernandez, 25, of Georgetown passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pa. He was born April 23, 1997, in Lewes, son of Veronica and Carlos Figueroa. Jose grew up in Georgetown and attended various schools and programs throughout his life,...
Phase 7 of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is well underway. This phase, from Cool Spring Road to the Fisher Road-Hudson Road intersection between Lewes and Harbeson, varies from all other phases, which have followed an abandoned railroad line. Because there is not a signalized crossing of Route 9 at the Cool...
Cape Henlopen Elks hosted Delaware Cornhole's spring barbecue tournament May 14, when steady rain brought the competition inside the warm, dry lodge. There were two categories of play, a social division with 15 teams and a competitive division with 19. Social division winners were J.R. Steele and Benny Vazquez. Competitive...
