COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man who reportedly tried to run from police in Colorado Springs is now in custody. Police shared details on the bust that took place Tuesday morning in an area near N. Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. The nearby Salon Professional Academy was placed under a brief lockdown during the situation. Police were tracking a “prolific” offender, Michael Smith. Smith was working on a stolen truck and motorcycle while detectives were monitoring him.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO