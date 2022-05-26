ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southwestern honors Carolyn Thompson as 2022 Distinguished Alum

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to announce the selection of Carolyn Thompson of North Bend as the 2022 Distinguished Alum. The Distinguished Alumni award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated significant contributions to their professions, communities, or academia. “Carolyn has been a terrific ambassador...

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
U of O students quarantining in dorm rooms due to limited room assignment space

EUGENE, Ore.— Some University of Oregon students said they're having to quarantine in their dorm rooms because they claim there's not enough space in the temporary housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. According to the University's website, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and a temporary quarantine room isn't available, students have to isolate themselves in their dorm room instead.
EUGENE, OR
TRASH TO TREASURE SALE TO BE HOSTED BY MASTER GARDENERS

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are hosting a Trash to Treasures sale on Saturday at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Street. The event will include furniture, books, appliances, gardening equipment, electronics, plants and much more. Proceeds will help support the many educational programs that Master Gardeners offer to home gardeners.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Head-Scratching Finds Between Florence and Yachats, Surreal Oregon Coast Science

(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., May 30

OHA report, May 27, 2022 – Cases: 1,930 new, 760,804 total; Deaths: 1 new, 7,611 total; Hospitalized: 299, 8 fewer than Thursday, May 26, 2022. CHW report, May 27, 2022 – New cases: 10; Active cases: 209; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0; Total cases: 11,060.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
Pelican Harbor Food Bank, May 30

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
NORTH BEND, OR
Corvallis business owner makes MMA debut

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- An amateur MMA fighter and Corvallis business owner is inviting more people to train at her facility one week after making her debut in Salem. Tricia Straight owns Next Round Fitness on NW Buchanan Avenue in Corvallis. She started training about 10 years ago, she said. Along...
CORVALLIS, OR
WLFEA Chief’s Contract Extended; 100 Years of Oregon Parks; COVID-19; Memorial Day; Fall Chinook Season Cancelled

A joint executive board meeting of Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue and Western Lane Ambulance met on Thursday to discuss the tenure of Chief Michael Schick and the impact he has had on the organization. Immediately following that meeting the boards met in regular session and praised the Chief for the work that has been done and the manner it which it was conducted. Over the past several years the entities have been working on developing a new plan for moving forward which included the creation of the West Lane Fire and EMS Authority. The Chief also led the district through a tough political enslaught against the levy that provides the operating capital for Western Lane Ambulance District. WLAD Director Mike Webb says that time after time Chief Schick proved he was the right person for the position.
OREGON STATE
Boatnik Festival is back in full swing

GRANTS PASS, Ore-- The annual Boatnik Festival has returned to Grants Pass with carnival rides, boat races, live music, and Boatnik Brewfest. Over the Memorial Day Weekend the Grants Pass Active Club is holding one of their biggest events of the year to raise money for the youth of Southern Oregon. All funds raised from Boatnik are given to the community by supporting local children and youth programs.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Oregon State Hospital’s Junction City campus faces threats of decertification

Your browser does not support the audio element. A federal inspection of Oregon State Hospital’s Junction City campus found issues relating to patient care and mismanagement. The facility is now facing threats of decertification if it remains noncompliant by Aug. 3. The state-run facility has already submitted its proposal of changes which include more training for staff and monthly drills. Joining us is senior reporter for the Lund Report, Ben Botkin. He shares details of the investigation and helps explain what decertification could mean for this institution.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/27 – Another Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office, Talent Hosting Event on 6/1 to Celebrate Receiving a $200,000 Grant to Rebuild Malmgren Garage

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Another Marijuana Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. REPORTING DEPUTY:...
TALENT, OR
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Let the Tongues Wag – A Juicy Divorce! – by Carolyn Kingsnorth

“Merritt Divorce Case Testimony Thrills J’ville” read the 1924 Medford Mail Tribune headline. June may be a traditional time for weddings and all the accompanying pageantry, but there’s nothing like a juicy divorce to set neighborhood tongues wagging!. The Merritt divorce even gained statewide attention. Gossipy charges...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Coos Bay Budget committee approves millions for infrastructure improvements

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Millions of dollars are going to Coos Bay's infrastructure starting in July after the budget committee approved the funds. $16 million is slotted to be put towards capital improvements to streets, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. The street's infrastructure includes 130 miles of asphalt road, 14 lane...
COOS BAY, OR
Roseburg offers new business development lands map

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Looking for the right piece of land where you can build your dream business in Roseburg?. You might want to check out a new map created just for you. The Roseburg Community Development Department now offers an online interactive map that shows commercial and industrial parcels available for development within the city.
ROSEBURG, OR
Rewards for staying off meth work, and now Oregon is poised to pay for them

Your browser does not support the audio element. For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long resident of Newport, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
OREGON STATE

