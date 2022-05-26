29 Graduating Seniors Earn City Recognition for Volunteerism

Graduating high school seniors Angel Franco of South Salem High School and Xavier Nolasco of Sprague High School are among the 29 2022 graduates who will receive Service Honor Recognition from the City of Salem.

​Thanks to the 29 graduating high school seniors receiving Service Honors Recognition pins this year, Salem's community is a bit better now than it was before they started high school.

"Discovering volunteer opportunities with the City of Salem completely changed my social life," said Mandy Marcos of Early College High School. "Not only was I able to gain confidence in my public speaking skills, but I also made new friendships within the program. I'm forever grateful to the opportunities I was able to take advantage of because they allowed my quiet self to publicly express herself."

"These volunteering opportunities not only have been available to me as a minor, but I get to see the change in my community," said William Morales of South Salem High School. "It has given me the confidence to know that if I can make a change at such a young age, I can make a change in my community at any age!"

Here's are some ways this Class of 2022 group has made a difference:

joining in public process for Our Salem and Climate Action plans,

making Share the Care videos honoring health care workers,

volunteering at the COUNTRY Financial Kids Relays and the Library,

collecting and cleaning shoes for One Thousand Soles,

joining the Police Cadet Program

volunteering four years running for the USA Softball Nationals,

planning and presenting the ILEAD Youth Leadership Summit, and much more.

"I'm impressed to see the commitment of time and effort that these 29 high school seniors have made to better their community," said Mayor Chuck Bennett. "It's a sign of promise for their future."

City service and leadership development programs provide opportunities for young people to grow and prosper. The students recognized have donated at least 30 hours during their high school career to one or more programs in direct partnership with the City of Salem.

"Volunteering with the City of Salem this year helped me realize that I do not need to be loud to be heard," said Adriana Cavazos of McKay High School. "The volunteer work that I've done for ILEAD and 1000 Soles was mostly all done in the background – meaning not many people saw or heard me … but that's what I like! I love this idea of being able to make a difference without being in the spotlight 24-7. It works well with my introverted ways."

Students receive a congratulatory letter from Mayor Bennett and a commemorative pin.

2022 City of Salem Service Honors Recipients

Blanchet Catholic High School

Ismael Lopez Manuel

Early College High School

Brenda Garcia Mejia

Jordan Rojas (Early Graduation)

Mandy Marcos Gutierrez

Valeria Saavedra Talavera

McKay High School

Adriana Cavazos

Cynthia Hernandez

Daniela Ortiz Soto

Flor Beranza

Isabel Ponce

Jennifer Valdivia Garcia

Lilly Disselbrett

North Salem High School

Alondra Garcia

Avery Foroughi

Roberts High School

Emily Kingsley

South Salem High School

Angel Franco

Bryce Kunkel

Dylan Ordonez Maldonado

Itzel Vargas

Matias Ramos Alcantara

Max Bishop

William Morales

Sprague High School

Jade Hua

Kamryn Powers

Oliver Marche

Xavier Nolasco

Stayton High School

Sophia Casarez

West Salem High School

Evyn Baker

Lorenzo Trejo de Dios