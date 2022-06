A college degree used to be the gold standard for finding a job, but increasing numbers of companies are eliminating or reducing their requirements for a degree as a condition for hiring. According to Glassdoor, graduating from an impressive college name is now less critical for landing a position you love—from jobs in tech (on Glassdoor this includes Google and Apple) and retail (Costco and Nordstrom) to banking (Bank of America) and publishing (Penguin Random House).

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO