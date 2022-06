Staff shortages at Oregon DMV offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices. “As we enter DMV’s busiest time of year with a severe staff shortage, we recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added over two dozen services in the past three years.”

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO