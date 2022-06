Lynn C. Warner joined the University of Cincinnati Libraries May 31, 2022 as the new research and health sciences librarian in the Donald C. Harrison Health Sciences Library. Lynn comes to UC from Northern Kentucky University where she was the teaching and learning librarian at the Steely Library. While Lynn will primarily support the programs at the College of Nursing, she will also be available to work with all UC health sciences faculty, staff and students.

