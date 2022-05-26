ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, MA

Ranger Walkabouts return in the Corridor

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured above is the first class of Whitinsville Christian School’s First Aid certified graduates, Kathy Parlante and Bill McGinnis (Bikeway ambassadors), John Marsland (Blackstone River Watershed Council and Friends of the Blackstone), Al Menard (North Smithfield Heritage Association) and Mark Dennen (Bikeway ambassador, certified in CPR and First Aid training). The...

spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings reported across Worcester County in last week

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The black bear population is growing in Massachusetts and while they still can surprise people, MassWildlife said bears can survive and thrive in suburban areas. Police departments and residents reported several bear sightings across the area, including one captured on video climbing a tree on Osgood...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WWLP

What is open and closed on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is an American holiday set aside to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces with their lives. It also serves as the unofficial kickoff of the summer season and provides a holiday of rest for federal workers and businesses as well.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
PLANetizen

$1.2 Billion in Federal Funding Sought for Boston-Area Road Project

“On Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu and MassDOT submitted a grant application to Washington in hopes of winning $1.2 billion to build the Allston Multimodal Project, a massive reconfiguration of Interstate 90, Soldiers Field Road, and the Framingham/Worcester railroad line on 90 acres of land along the Charles River waterfront in Allston.” As Christiman MilNeil reports for Streetsblog Mass, the federal funding would match $754 million already committed by the city and state for the project.
BOSTON, MA
Cambridge residents up in arms about proposed Memorial Drive closures

City councilors are mulling the reversal of pandemic-era Saturday shutdowns on the roadway. Cambridge residents are at odds over a proposal to scale back Memorial Drive’s weekend closures to just Sundays. Also known as Riverbend Park, Memorial Drive is a waterfront recreation space for cyclists, skaters, and pedestrians. The...
WSBS

After 27 Years, This Tragedy Still Haunts Berkshire County To This Day

Memorial Day was observed on May 29th 1995 and we had a very unstable weather pattern as our listening area here in The Berkshires and our surrounding portions of the tri-state region including Eastern New York truly felt the effects of summer as that particular Monday saw oppressive humidity throughout the day, but the early evening hours proved to be a true attention getter.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Taurean Bethea, organizer for Springfield’s first Pride parade, says city is more welcoming for LGBTQ+ population

SPRINGFIELD — Taurean Bethea has spent his career planning corporate events and functions. It turns out very little of that is directly translatable to planning Springfield’s first Pride parade over a mile-long route through a city center, the coordinating of hundreds of marchers and dozens of volunteers, vendors, floats and food trucks, and the bracing for thousands of spectators to line the route.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
homenewshere.com

Residents firmly against proposed 40B project

WILMINGTON — Tensions ran high at the Select Board meeting on Monday night during the presentation for an affordable housing proposal at 79 Nichols St. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened by explaining she just received a letter from Mass Housing about the application by Golden Realty Trust for 20 units of combined rental and home ownership. She worked with the town manager to bring representatives for the project to the board meeting less than a week later. Through her, the town could provide a comment letter back to Mass Housing by June 17.
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Historic Miss Worcester Diner named best diner in Massachusetts by Food & Wine

The local classic Miss Worcester Diner has officially been named what many already knew: the best diner in the state. Food & Wine’s list of the best diners in each state released this week puts the old-school diner car at 300 Southbridge St. at the top in Massachusetts. The magazine noted the establishment’s storied history, where it started as a show model for the Worcester Lunch Car Company, earning it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
WCAX

Island chapel dating to 1800 off NH to get preservation work

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit group is getting money to help preserve a 19th-century chapel on an island off New Hampshire. Star Island Corporation received the grants in support of work to preserve the Gosport Chapel on Star Island. The group received a $10,000 grant from 1772 Foundation in cooperation with N.H. Preservation Alliance and another $10,000 from Cogswell Benevolent Trust.
RYE, NH
worcestermag.com

Worcesteria: Memorial Day, and the echo of gunfire ...

Every Memorial Day, I find myself mulling one of the few photographs I have of my father taken during the Vietnam War. It's of him and two other boys. They're in a jungle, and they have a long, white snake draped over their shoulders. I say “boys” because now, at the age of 50, I can see that's what my father was at the time. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps out of high school. He would have been in his late teens or early 20s in the photo. I don't know anything about his two fellow Marines in the picture. They could be retired now, or they could be gone. I have no idea, and I wish I did. My aunt once told me that my father told her that they cooked the snake after the picture, that they had been living on canned rations for weeks, and it was the last hot food they'd have in some time. As I get older, I become more and more alarmed at how young the people we send to fight and die during wartime are, and I can't recall a time when we weren't low-key at war somewhere. My father died at the age of 26, in Pittsburgh … a victim of gun violence a mere two years after he returned from the war. I'm nearly twice the age he ever was, and that's a well of trauma that never quite goes away. You just learn to live with it. Still, I think about him every time there's a shooting in the news, such as recently in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Laguna Woods, California. The latter was mere miles from where I grew up: A sleepy bedroom community which almost entirely consists of a senior retirement facility. Sometimes, it feels like I constantly hear the echoes of gunshots in the distance. I don't think this is the country those boys in the picture were fighting for.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Back door cold front, gusty wind stirs up green clouds of pollen over Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you noticed hazy skies over the Greater Boston area, you're not alone. Gusty winds launched clouds of green pollen into the sky on Tuesday morning. Whether you were driving the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick, enjoying your balcony in Hudson, or out and about pretty much anywhere on Tuesday, you likely notice those yellow greenish clouds .
NATICK, MA

