ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Officials: Pottstown explosion leaves 4 dead, 2 injured; others may still be missing

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
At least four people are dead after an explosion rocked a Pottstown, Pennsylvania community Thursday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 400 block of North Washington Street near Butler Avenue.

In addition to the four fatalities, Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed two people were hospitalized for unknown injuries and two others may still be missing.

Debris could be seen scattered across the neighborhood after the blast leveled at least one home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGy6g_0frnI0gJ00

Residents tell Action News they heard a blast and then reported seeing a fire. Christian Gonzalez says he thought it was thunder at first.

"I really thought it was really loud thunder just nearby, but it shook the area," he said.

Police have not identified the victims at this time.

There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion.

Keller said residents that need assistance should come to the Pottstown Senior High School.

All schools in the district were canceled Friday.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller provides update on deadly house explosion on May 26, 2022.

Comments / 7

Kelly Lawler
4d ago

We were outside, heard and felt the explosion from where we are. There was one large plume of smoke, then no more.

Reply
4
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Residents displaced after Pottstown explosion wait to find out next steps

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities continue searching for what was behind an explosion that left five people dead, two people injured and leveled twin homes on Hale Street in Pottstown last Thursday. A makeshift memorial sits against a fence that surrounds the pile of rubble that's left. Debris is still stuck...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Allentown searching for missing woman

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department is asking for the public's help in its search for a missing woman. Adrieanna Alston, 39, has been reported as a missing/endangered person, according to a news release from city police. Alston was last seen in the area of Jefferson and Union streets....
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania#Washington Street#Police#Accident#Pottstown Borough#Action News
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle rolls over in S. Heidelberg crash

S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Berks County. It happened at Huntzinger Rd & Forest View Dr in S. Heidelberg Twp. Initial reports indicate one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the Monday incident. The crash involved a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Five Companies Respond to Monday Fire on Tyler Court

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – First responders were called Monday (Memorial Day, May 30, 2022) at 6:06 a.m. from Sanatoga, Ringing Hill, Pottstown, Limerick, and New Hanover to extinguish a home fire on the 3000 block of Tyler Court. It generated what Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said was “heavy smoke” within Lower Pottsgrove’s Woodgate housing community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old, 21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After Shooting At Party In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman opens fire into a party of more than 100 people leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized. Police say a 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at Delaware Avenue and Tioga Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. A 14-year-old girl and another 21-year-old man are recovering in the hospital. “A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said. Police say they’re looking for two people in connection to this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Community In Pottstown Holds Vigil For 5 Victims That Died In House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Dozens gathered in Pottstown to hold a vigil on Sunday night to remember the five people, including four children, who died after a house exploded last week. The blast leveled the home and damaged eight other houses. The tune of “Amazing Grace” echoed through the Pottstown High School parking lot as residents bowed their heads and fought back tears.  “After a seemingly unending series of tragedies that were taking place in our country and in the global community, tragedy hit us at home,” a woman said. Dozens gathered Sunday to honor the lives of four children and their grandmother...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Police Attempt to Identify Suspect in West Whiteland

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Whiteland Police are asking for the public’s help in their attempt to identify the suspect in a released photograph. Authorities state the police investigation is in reference to an incident that occurred Monday, May 29, 2022, in the early morning hours, on Fringetree Drive in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Lost BMW, Cash in Purchase Involving Stolen Vehicle: Police

A 20-year-old Coopersburg man lost his BMW and $8,000 in cash in a used car deal which state police say turned sour. According to a news release by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the man traded his white 2007 BMW 335i plus the cash for a red 2018 BMW M4 in a private sale that took place May 9 in Milford Township, Bucks County.
COOPERSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Montgomery County Fugitive Arrested in Pipersville

PIPERSVILLE, PA — A 33-year-old Norristown man, with a felony arrest warrant out of Montgomery County, has been arrested by the Plumstead Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 23, 2022, a Plumstead Police Officer, while on patrol, observed a motor vehicle violation in the 5800 block of Easton Road in Pipersville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The officer stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store and made contact with the operator, identified as Isaias Gonzalez. Further investigation revealed Gonzalez had a felony arrest warrant for Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child out of Norristown Borough, Montgomery County. Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bucks County Prison.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Man killed, two injured in crash

A Burlington County man was killed and two others injured in a crash on Hopewell Road in Evesham Sunday morning, police said. Authorities said the two cars collided near the intersection of Hopewell Road and Deerfield Avenue around 10:44 a.m. Edward Hensley, 71, of Marlton, was driving south on Hopewell...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy