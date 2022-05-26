​Concealed Weapon, Meth Seized During Traffic Stop, Azusa Police Say

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in Ontario Sunday evening. Ontario Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, a maroon Chevy Suburban, after their automated license plate reader determined it was stolen. The suspect initially pulled over before taking off on Grove Street, just south of Holt Boulevard at around 9:37 p.m., prompting officers to engage in pursuit. As the chase continued, California Highway Patrol officers also joined once the suspect entered the 60 Freeway. After nearly two hours, the suspected exited the freeway onto surface streets in Boyle Heights. Sky9 over the scene showed the vehicle traveling at extremely high speeds, often driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver sideswiped a vehicle parked on the side of the road as well. At around 11 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle -- as it kept moving -- and attempted to flee on foot. A woman occupant of the car was arrested promptly, and after a short time officers also detained the male driver.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO