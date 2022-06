Janice K. Vernon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, peacefully passed away on Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022 at her home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Ray of Hope Church at 10:00 a.m., with Josh Croswell and Mark Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Comanche Funeral Home. Visitation and viewing will be Sunday, May 29th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Comanche First Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00-3:30.

DUNCAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO