Irving, TX

Irving Police Will Participate On DWI Enforcement During Memorial Holiday

By IrvingWeekly Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irving Police Department will participate in a DWI Enforcement Initiative during the Memorial Day holiday to help #EndTheStreakTX of daily deaths on Texas roadways. DWI unit officers will be on duty and primarily focused on locating and arresting...

