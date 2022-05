President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited Robb Elementary School, the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults. Mr. Biden and the first lady laid flowers at the front of the school, and Jill Biden touched the photograph of each student at a memorial set up in front of the school. Protesters who called for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to do something could be heard yelling in the background.

