The big Vecna reveal was just as epic as Stranger Things fans expected. In the final episode of Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1, Vecna was revealed to be none other than Jamie Campbell Bower’s Henry Creel, a.k.a. One. Turns out, Vecna wasn’t just created through CGI. This villain was completely real, with Jamie transforming into the Stranger Things monster every time he needed to be onscreen. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with prosthetic makeup artist Barrie Gower about Jamie’s incredible transformation.

MUSIC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO