Bo Burnham has dropped over an hour of unseen material from his 2021 Netflix special Inside on its first anniversary on Monday (30 May). Sharing the news on social media, the American comedian wrote: “A year ago, I released a special called Inside. I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using...“It will be on my YouTube channel in one hour,” he tweeted on Monday evening, adding: “I hope you enjoy it.” The edited special, titled The Inside Outtakes, was posted to Burnham’s YouTube channel soon after, as...

