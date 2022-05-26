ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Police Seek to ID Suspect in Boost Mobile Burglary

 6 days ago
Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the person responsible for burglarizing the Boost Mobile store on April 12.

Las Cruces police learned the Boost Mobile store, at 2545 N. Main St., was burglarized during the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Surveillance camera images from the store show the suspect who was wearing dark clothing and, what appears to be, a custom backpack.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect can provide tips anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

lascrucesbulletin.com

Growing crime issues frustrating, frightening for business owners

Marci Dickerson is making a stand, both literally and figuratively. The literal stand is a modified deer stand, positioned in the parking lot of the Game Sports Bar and Grill on Espina Street near University Avenue. From that 20-foot perch, a security guard watches over the parking lot and the area nearby, where multiple thefts have occurred recently, and damage done, to parked cars.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso man arrested and charged with murder

EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons (CAP) detectives arrested Angel Hinojos, 21, in connection with a double shooting on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of E. 7th Street in the Segundo Barrio, police officers responded to a report of a shooting outside the Jalisco Cafe.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

LCPD Asking For Help Locating Two Missing 12-Year-Old Girls

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ahayla Aguilar and Amanda Padilla, 12-year-old girls who left a residence in the 2900 block of San Miguel Court. Police say that the girls were last seen at the residence at 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. LCPD...
LAS CRUCES, NM
NewsWest 9

Agencies recover 70 missing children in West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Homeland Security Investigations announced on May 25 it had completed a three week long operation along with several other agencies. "Operation Lost Souls" located and recovered 70 missing children in Midland, Ector, El Paso and Tom Green counties. This operation ran from the end of April to mid-May.
MIDLAND, TX
City
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

Large police presence reported in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A large police presence is responding in downtown El Paso. The areas near 7th Avenue and St. Vrain Street have been taped off by police. We have reached out to El Paso police and fire for more information. A spokesman with El Paso fire told...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to murder in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second person has been charged in connection with a murder that occurred in Socorro last February. 19-year-old Daisy Rodriguez, was arrested and charged after a continued investigation where she was identified as a participant in the murder of Azul Ruiz, back in February 12, 2022. When the El Paso […]
KTSM

Juveniles face felony for false threats against schools in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday in El Paso false threats of an armed person either on the Bel Air High School campus or near the campus circulated through text messages. The El Paso County Attorney Juvenile Trial Team Chief Emily Dawson told KTSM 9 News that juveniles who make false threats face felony-level […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash causing traffic backup along I-10 East near Yarbrough, one person transported

EL PASO, Texas - It happened just after 2:30 p.m. along I-10 east and Yarbrough. Fire crews arrived at the rollover crash and transported one person with minor injuries to an area hospital. Drivers in the area should expect slow moving traffic as crews clear up the wreckage. No word yet on the cause of The post Rollover crash causing traffic backup along I-10 East near Yarbrough, one person transported appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man shot, found in car in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The man, whose name has not been released yet was airlifted to University Medical Center early Tuesday morning. DASO Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM deputies were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. to the 4600 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lascrucesbulletin.com

North Las Cruces Park access control project

A notice to proceed has been issued to a contractor to begin an access control project at North Las Cruces Park, 1001 Valley View. The project will include installation of vehicle barriers at the western and northern perimeter of the park, improved pedestrian access from Valley View, and the relocation of vehicle barriers at the southeastern corner of the park property.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in head in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 36-year-old man was shot in the head in Las Cruces on Tuesday, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the Dove Canyon Mobile Home Park on South Main Street around 8:59 p.m. where they found the man with a gunshot wound.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Areas with the fastest-growing home prices near Las Cruces

(STACKER) It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

MountainView employees offered enhanced benefits

Employees of MountainView Regional Medical Center (MVRMC) are now eligible for new and enhanced benefits designed as pathways to help them eliminate existing student debt faster, pursue additional professional education and advance their careers, MVRMC said in an April 29 news release. The goal in offering MVRMC Pathways benefits is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Huge turnout expected at Elephant Butte Lake this holiday weekend

ELEPHANT BUTTE LAKE, NM -- Triple-digit temperatures are expected throughout the Borderland this Memorial Day weekend and not even the rise of gas prices is keeping people cooped inside. Visitors are expected to flock to Elephant Butte Lake, New Mexico's largest state park which accommodates family fun activities such as...
GAS PRICE
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

