Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. From now through summer 2022, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is asking communities to share their transportation needs and priorities in order to help develop the Seattle Transportation Plan (STP). This is the first round of community outreach and SDOT will be working with the community and community-based organization partners to help shape how everyone moves around the city and enjoy streets and public spaces.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO