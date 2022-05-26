ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

4 Colorado Film Festivals You Can’t Miss This Summer

By Fiona Murphy
5280.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of cancellations and virtual screenings due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person film festivals are officially back in Colorado this summer. Whether you head to the mountains of Telluride or Colfax Avenue in Denver, here are some of the best events at which to see everything from blockbuster films...

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Cannabis Consumption Club Coming to Haunted Colorado Hotel

Denver's Croke-Patterson mansion is a prominent castle-like structure in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, that has been featured on multiple television shows including The Bachelor and Portals to Hell. The historic 130-year-old-building has been turned into a boutique hotel called the Patterson Inn and besides travelers checking in for a stay, at least a dozen "spirited guests" are believed to be roaming the halls - including the ghost of Thomas Patterson himself.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Camp Overnight in an Off-Grid Covered Wagon in Golden, Colorado

Airbnb is full of unique accommodations, that are perfect for travelers seeking to stay somewhere beyond the typical hotel room. From treehouses and former churches to luxurious penthouses or vintage airstreams, the rentals in Colorado alone range in style and architecture. Plan a Glamping Adventure at these Colorado Gypsy Caravans.
GOLDEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
Telluride, CO
Entertainment
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
Utah State
5280.com

New Bill Aims to Create More Colorado Stargazing Destinations

Governor Jared Polis may have signed House Bill 22-1382 outside Westcliffe’s Smokey Jack Observatory on the afternoon of May 27, but the law’s focus is on what happens at night in the southern Colorado town—and, before long, potentially many more communities around the Centennial State. Together with neighboring Silver Cliff, Westcliffe became Colorado’s first International Dark Sky Community in 2015. The designation, from the Arizona-based International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), honors its commitment to limiting light pollution and protecting the nightscape.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders dies at 90

DENVER — Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders passed away at 90 years old. "Some sad news to share. My wonderful father, Dusty Saunders, a giant of Colorado journalism, died today. He was 90," shared his son Patrick Saunders. "What a long, incredible life. We will miss him dearly, even as we celebrate his life."
Westword

Social Sightings: Two New Food Halls Are Opening Soon

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. How many food halls can the Denver area...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Jane Campion
myprimetimenews.com

Celtic Fest Returns! – Celtic crafts, clans, music, and beer on tap at St. Brigit’s

FREDERICK, CO – After a two-year COVID-induced break, Celtic Fest [https://www.celticfestbrigit.org/] returns to Frederick, CO in an expanded two-day version Sept. 24-25, 2022. Started in 2017, the festival annually drew more than a thousand attendees to the grounds of host St. Brigit Episcopal Church. Back now, bigger and better than ever after a two-year hibernation, the 2022 version will feature Colorado’s well-known RenScots [http://www.renscots.org/], along with music on the main stage by Denver-based Angus Mohr [http://www.angusmohr.com/] and Gadbaw & Krimmel [https://whitebirdsmusic.bandcamp.com/]. Visitors can quench their thirst with a visit to The Oak and Cloak Pub and enjoy St. Brigit’s famous Bath Water Beer, brewed by Longmont brewery Grossen Bart [http://www.grossenbart.com/].
FREDERICK, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s Boreal Toads are in Trouble and Need Our Help

Your Invitation to Join Team Toad: Help Monitor Boreal Toad Habitat with the Denver Zoo. Colorado’s boreal toads need our help if they’re going to survive. To prevent boreal toad populations from completely disappearing, the Denver Zoo is using their animal care expertise to breed these native amphibians at Denver Zoo and then release the tadpoles into the wild. This will also give wild populations more of a chance to build genetic resistance to the chytrid fungus.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
theodysseyonline.com

Best Road Trips from Denver Nobody Knows About

If you have flown into Denver make sure to find car rentals Denver Airport under 25, grab a vehicle, and set out on your adventure in the Pikes Peak Region. The first thing to do for the outdoorsy type of people is to explore the nearby parks and some of the most amazing landscapes. Just an hour away from Denver is a massive network of caves that can be quite a fun challenge. There are tours organized for those willing to try their personal prowess. Afterwards, you can go to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo which is truly considered one of the best in the country. Apart from checking out all the animals and spending time in the open air, there you can feed giraffes. If later on, you are still in the mood for strolling you can explore the Garden of the Gods. If you rent a car for those under 25 in Denver, you will have the freedom of getting to most of the places of interest.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Water World Officially Opens For The 2022 Summer Season With Crowds, Balloons & Music

(CBS4) — It was a long-awaited return for many on Saturday morning, with colorful balloons, a blaring summer playlist and crowds lining the sidewalk for as far as the eye could see. Water World officially opened for the 2022 season. (credit: CBS) “We’ve been here about an hour, hour and a half,” said Josh Runningwolf. He, his daughter Josierae, and several other members of his family came out early to nab the first spot in line at the amusement park in Federal Heights, ensuring they got a front row seat to the grand opening. (credit: CBS) “We’re just excited, happy to be here,” he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Tribeca Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Malawian
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain Returns Tuesday, Foothills Snow Possible Down To 7,000 Feet

DENVER (CBS4) – Memorial Day ended up being pretty nice for most of Colorado after a cool and cloudy start in the northern counties. It was a rather windy day statewide with widespread gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Afternoon temps on the southeast plains climbed into the 80s while it was only in the lower 40s in the north-central part of the state, such as around Estes Park. Many people in the northern mountains woke up to some fresh snow Monday morning, including around Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Up to 3 inches of the white stuff...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
OutThere Colorado

Moose attacks runner resulting in trail closure in Colorado

Campion Trail was closed on Thursday morning after a runner was reportedly attacked by a cow moose, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). “The runner was focused on the trail and looking down at her feet,” said CPW District Wildlife Jacob Kay in a news release. “When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her.” The runner sustained minor injuries from the...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy