Two additional kickoff times for MU football announced

By By John Belfonte
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Missouri football announced kickoff times for two early-season nonconference games for the 2022 season Thursday.

MU will play at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 on the road against Kansas State and host Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. Sept. 17. The games will air on ESPN2 and SEC Network+, respectively.

The Tigers now know kickoff times and networks for four of their 12 regular-season games.

MU will open its season at home against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on ESPNU. The regular-season finale against Arkansas will be at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25), CBS made official Thursday. The 1 p.m. U.S.-England World Cup group-stage match will likely overlap with the beginning of the Battle Line Rivalry game.

The Tigers are still awaiting kickoff times and broadcast networks for their other eight regular-season games.

#Missouri Football#Espn2#American Football#College Football#Kickoff Times#Mu#Kansas State#Abilene Christian#Sec Network#Tigers#Louisiana Tech#Espnu#Cbs
