Memorial Day Reminders

The McFarland Garden Club recently completed our annual planting of the “corner garden” where Exchange Street intersects with Bashford Street. The Village generously donates the money to buy the annuals (over 200 this year). Members design the garden, buy plants at different nurseries in the area, and plant the garden. They also water and weed the garden throughout the summer and into the fall for everyone’s enjoyment. The Village also donates the water which is conveniently located right there on the corner lot. The Garden Club wants to give sincere thanks to the Village for the money to help with this beautification project. Slinde Trucking and Materials has donated the mulch for many years. We are very grateful for this, as it helps control weeds, and it looks very nice, we think. Thank you, Mr. Slinde!

MCFARLAND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO