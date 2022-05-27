ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker: Fan favorites from 'Star Wars' are back

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

In the new Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Ewan McGregor returns to the role he played in the three "Star Wars" prequels.

"I've always thought there could be a cool story between 'Revenge of the Sith' and 'A New Hope,'" he said. "That's exactly what we found and developed, and I think people will feel the same way."

His character helped train Anakin Skywalker, who then turned to the dark side as Darth Vader.

Now, Obi-Wan has his Jedi eyes on Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker.

McGregor said since his "Star Wars" trilogy played out, he has felt more love for the films from the kids who loved them.

"Over the years, they've grown up and more and more, I hear from people that the prequels are, like, their 'Star Wars' films, you know?'" he said. "Their relationship to my 'Star Wars' films is like the relationship I had with Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford's films when I was a kid. So that made me feel really warm about them again

Deborah Chow directs the six-part series.

"There's definitely pressure with this project, you know? We're taking these huge, iconic, legacy characters and we're in between two trilogies," she said. "So there's a very big responsibility to the canon. We truly wanted to respect everything that [George Lucas] had done, but at the same time, obviously, we're trying to tell a new story."

"We've told a story that is complete. It has a beginning, a middle, and an end," said McGregor. "Whether you know the backstory or not, it will maybe encourage you to go and find out, you know, which would be cool, But I think anyone can enjoy this, I'm sure. Hope so."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is streaming on Disney+ beginning May 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

ABC7

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

