ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCist

Spare Some Exceptions, Metro’s Inspector General Says Station Conditions Are ‘Mostly Positive’

By Jordan Pascale
DCist
DCist
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new report from Metro’s inspector general found that the appearance of stations and facilities in the transit system was “mostly positive,” though inspectors did find feces in a parking garage, vomit at a bus stop, and one dead bird. The report, which aimed to get...

dcist.com

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Metrorail Safety Commission Renews Concerns About Metro Fatigue Policy After Latest Incident

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expressed renewed concerns about WMATA’s fatigue policy after learning about a January incident at Fort Totten. On Jan. 7, a train operator overran the Yellow Line platform at Fort Totten before opening the doors on the wrong side of the train for more than 90 seconds, according to a WMSC Commissioner brief. The operator didn’t report any of this to the Rail Operations Control Center and didn’t perform a mandated walk-around check after the incident. The operator was eventually removed from service at Gallery Place, the report states.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Metro And Alexandria Officials Prepare For Months-Long Yellow Line Disruptions

Officials in Alexandria are preparing for lengthy service disruptions on Metro’s Yellow Line that are expected to start in September. The closures are due to two major construction and maintenance projects. Connecting the new Potomac Yard station to the current rail line will require a closure of all service south of National Airport from Sept. 10 – Oct. 6. Also starting in September, maintenance and rehabilitation on the Yellow Line’s bridge over the Potomac River and tunnel into D.C. will stop service between Pentagon station and L’Enfant Plaza for seven or eight months.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Sponsored: 1000 South Capitol, Luxury Living In The Heart Of D.C.

Searching for high-end living in the cosmopolitan scene? Look no further than 1000 South Capitol. Lerner’s newest luxury residence has sparked major buzz and excitement in the Navy Yard. After achieving wide success throughout the metropolitan area, the real estate pioneers announced their first residential development in Washington, D.C. The 300,000 square foot building offers the very best in quality and convenience, placing 244-units at the center of it all with magnificent views of the Capitol building and downtown D.C. Sparing no detail when it comes to sophistication and comfort, this property is luxury living for the modern age, including technologically advanced amenities that align with each and every lifestyle. 1000 South Capitol lives up to the name as the Ballpark District’s most prestigious address.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Stations#Traffic#Wmata#Ig
DCist

How Homelessness And Climate Change In D.C. Are Connected

This article is part of a collection of work produced by young journalists. DCist/WAMU partnered with The Creative School, a nonprofit focused on empowering youth-led storytelling in Southeast D.C., to teach a foundations of journalism workshop during spring break. You can see all of the stories here. “I don’t want...
HOMELESS
DCist

‘A Special Place For Us’: Eden Center Gets A New Historical Marker Recognizing Vietnamese Immigrants

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School students, Griffin and Oliver Hardi, stand in front of the historic marker at the Eden Center. In the spring of last year, former Gov. Ralph Northam announced a historical marker contest to acknowledge the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities throughout Virginia. The Eden Center in Falls Church was nominated by two Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School students, Griffin and Oliver Hardi. The siblings say they wanted to recognize Vietnamese immigrants for their contribution to the Commonwealth’s history.
DCist

Dulles Toll Road Drivers Could See Costs Increase To $6 In January

Driving along the Dulles Toll Road could cost people $6 beginning in January. Currently, drivers pay a total of $4.75 to access the roadway at Virginia State Highway 267. Under a new proposal introduced Wednesday at a meeting of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors, the rates would increase by 75 cents at the main toll plaza and 50 cents at off-ramps. The fees would help pay for the construction of the $5.8 billion Metro Silver Line project.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Metro Has A ‘Culture That Accepts Noncompliance,’ Bypassing Safety Protections As Recently As This Month, Report Claims

Metrorail repeatedly powered the electric third rail while workers were still on the roadway in recent weeks, bypassing safety procedures and putting people at risk of injury and death, according to a new report issued by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. An investigation into an incident on April 26 led the independent commission to conclude that Metrorail accepts a “culture of noncompliance.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

10 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

CHARITY DINNER: Silver Spring’s own All Set restaurant is donating 100% of the day’s sales to the families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Walk-ins are welcome, but deliveries and to-go orders will not be offered. (All Set; 4 p.m.-close) TRIVIA NIGHT: Head to The...
INTERNET
DCist

‘We Are There To Fill In The Gap’: Resource Center For Afghan Refugees Opening In Alexandria

The exterior of a building at 5510 Cherokee Avenue, where the new Virginia Community Center will be located. On Thursday, a new community center catering specifically to the needs of Afghan refugees will open in Alexandria, VA. The Virginia Community Center (VACC) is the second in the country to be established by the advocacy organization Women for Afghan Women (WAW), and will provide Afghan refugees new to the region with services like mental health counseling, legal support, and educational programming.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

COVID Cases Are Surging In Montgomery County Schools

One Montgomery County elementary school has reinstated its mask mandate amid the surge. COVID cases in Montgomery County Public Schools are spiking, reaching their highest levels since the January omicron wave. More than 2,910 cases have been reported amongst students and staff in the past 10 days, according to MCPS...
DCist

The Rent Increase Cap Has Ended In Montgomery County

Landlords were previously kept to a 0.4% limit on rent hikes. Now, that protection has expired. A cap on rent increases Montgomery County put in place during the pandemic expired on Sunday. Different versions of the protection against big rent hikes have been in place since April 2020, the first few weeks of the region’s coronavirus lockdown.
DCist

Northern Virginia Officials Approve Local Budgets, Despite State Budget Impasse In Richmond

Local budget season is over. Sort of. Northern Virginia localities and school systems have mostly approved their fiscal year 2023 budgets, which will kick in this summer. But a state budget impasse in Richmond, where lawmakers are trying to reconcile a multi-billion dollar gap in proposals from the Democrat-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, makes the future of some local line items uncertain.
RICHMOND, VA
DCist

Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In June

Plunky & The Oneness of Juju will perform at the Home Rule Music Festival on June 11. From Duke Ellington to the Howard Theatre, Washington D.C. played a pivotal role shaping the sound and stylings of jazz — a legacy that’s endured in the city’s clubs, concert venues, and, now that it’s summer, its festivals. With multi-act events returning to the music calendar after a pandemic-induced hiatus, we’ve highlighted our favorite places to catch acts celebrating one of the district’s favorite musical pastimes.
MUSIC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy