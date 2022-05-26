RIDEM Line Now Available To Report Non Emergency Environmental Problems In Narragansett Bay

The state Department of Transportation & Cardi Construction continue work on upper Aquidneck Avenue. Please use care when driving through the area to keep everyone safe. For more, visit https://mdl.town/UpperAquidneck online. Additional Info...
Police are investigating a one-car accident that sent a red sedan over a retaining wall today at the shopping center at East Main and Valley roads. Police said they were called around noon and no injuries were reported. Ray's Towing removed the vehicle.
