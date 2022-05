DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is in critical condition after a crash on I-69 early Sunday morning. The investigation by the Indiana State Police found around 12:30 a.m., the car was southbound on the highway when it drove into the median and hit a guardrail near the 325 mile-marker. It then flipped an unknown number of times and came to a rest upside down, throwing the driver from the car in the process, police found.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO