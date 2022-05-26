Suspect bites man during robbery at liquor store

A 41-year-old man has been hospitalized after he got shot during a home invasion robbery early Tuesday in the City of Jamestown. According to the Jamestown Police Department, officers responded to 1211 Prendergast Avenue just before 3:45 AM and discovered that the victim had been shot in the abdomen by one of the suspects. Police say two males dressed in all black who were also armed with firearms reportedly fled the scene after the victim was shot. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and then flown by Stat MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. Police say the home invasion was a targeted incident, and the investigation is continuing. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or their anonymous tips line at 716 483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO