Suspect bites man during robbery at liquor store

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man admitted his guilt Tuesday in an attempted robbery at a westside restaurant. Kashbi Sanders is facing up to eight years in prison for trying to rob People's Choice Kitchen on Brooks Avenue on Dec. 23, 2019. Armed with a gun, he tried to grab the restaurant owner's purse. A restaurant employee helped fight off Sanders and took away the gun. The employee was cut during the fight.
A 41-year-old man has been hospitalized after he got shot during a home invasion robbery early Tuesday in the City of Jamestown. According to the Jamestown Police Department, officers responded to 1211 Prendergast Avenue just before 3:45 AM and discovered that the victim had been shot in the abdomen by one of the suspects. Police say two males dressed in all black who were also armed with firearms reportedly fled the scene after the victim was shot. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and then flown by Stat MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. Police say the home invasion was a targeted incident, and the investigation is continuing. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or their anonymous tips line at 716 483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help locating a person accused in a weekend hit and run accident. According to a PSP news release, a person in a 2019 or 2020 grey/silver Kia Sorento allegedly hit another vehicle sometime between Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
Deputies have provided an update on the serious crash that resulted in one person being airlifted in Seneca County. It was an incident that started as a missing persons investigation. According to a news release, on Monday around 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to assist New York State Police with a...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed early Saturday morning into the Harborcenter Tim Hortons on the corner of Main Street and Scott Street. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. and the driver fled the scene, Buffalo Police said. The vehicle shattered a tall glass […]
Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lancaster man pleaded guilty Tuesday after hitting two teenagers on bicycles while he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, killing one of them. Kevin J. Czajka, 55, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and aggravated vehicular assault, both felonies. He faces a maximum of 15 […]
ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An officer at Attica Correctional Facility was stabbed in the hand in the facility’s mess hall, while attempting to protect an inmate who was attacked by several other inmates on Friday, according to officials. While an inmate was sitting at a table eating, an officer witnessed another inmate approach him, making […]
In the aftermath of the Mass Shooting that happened in Buffalo a few weeks ago, there have been lots of community support and donations into the community in an attempt to help those who live in Buffalo's Kingsley Neighborhood who had been negatively impacted by the shooting. Among the series...
Buffalo fire crews were called to Massachusetts Avenue and Prospect Avenue around 5:30 Tuesday morning for calls of a house on fire. That fire impacted four neighboring homes, with billowing smoke being seen in the city sky by 5:15.
There was a three alarm blaze early Tuesday in Buffalo. Fire crews were sent out and as soon as they arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke. If you are traveling in and around the West Side of Buffalo today, watch for road closures and delays as it will take time for the investigation to take place.
Large groups of ATV and dirt bike riders have returned to Buffalo's city streets. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the police department ran an operation over the weekend targeting ATVs.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made after a a 31-year-old was shot Friday evening, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Kenneth Nieves, 32, of Buffalo has been accused of shooting the victim around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to the BPD, Nieves was located by a Northwest District detective and was arrested shortly after the […]
Firefighters from multiple departments quickly quelled a fire at Gier's Feed Mill on Southside Avenue in Cherry Creek early Monday morning. Cherry Creek firefighters received mutual aid from other departments and were able to concentrate the fire to a wall on the west side of the building according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team. Investigators were able to determine that the fire was caused by a drywall screw that had penetrated an electric line. A youth passing by the business observed the fire in its early stages and reported it around 2 am. There no injuries and fire investigators say the business is still operational.
Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
The New York State Police’s underage drinking enforcement detail in Cattaraugus County nets an arrest. Fifteen establishments were checked for compliance resulting in the arrest of one individual. 19-year-old Ilana P. Phiansouri of Franklinville, an employee of Valero on North Main Street in Franklinville was issued an appearance ticket...
Investigators have released the name of the man who was killed in a fatal shooting in the City of Bradford early Sunday morning. Edward Fomby Jr., 38, of Buffalo, was found dead outside a residence in the city from apparent gunshot wounds. The results of an autopsy are pending. Police...
