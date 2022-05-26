ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Two additional kickoff times for MU football announced

By John Belfonte
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

Missouri football announced kickoff times for two early-season nonconference games for the 2022 season Thursday. MU will play at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 on the road against Kansas...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Russellville, Oran earn title game spots

Russellville baseball advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 championship game after narrowly defeating Plattsburg 3-2 in extra innings Monday in Ozark. Junior Jesse Daniel’s eighth-inning RBI double proved to be the game-winner just five days after his sixth-inning RBI double sent Russellville to the semifinals. Russellville will make its...
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias baseball falls to Willlard in state quarterfinals

After starting the season with two wins in its opening seven games, Helias baseball’s season ended with a 2-1 loss to Willard in the state quarterfinals. Cooper Wilken got the start for the Tigers and he delivered. He pitched seven innings and allowed two hits, allowing just one run. Willard jumped on Helias starter Sam Wyrick early in the bottom of the first, but it did not score again until the fourth.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge boys win second straight state track title

JEFFERSON CITY — Powerhouse Rock Bridge sprinters Chris Giles and Casey Hood spearheaded the Bruins’ boys track and field team to another state title Saturday. Combined, the duo contributed 56 points to the team total of 97. The Rock Bridge boys had more points than the second- and...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Columbia Missourian

Carrying on his light: Rock Bridge honors Mike Woods with vigil

Hundreds of community members gathered to honor the life of Mike Woods on Monday night at the Rock Bridge High School football field. Former students, co-workers and old friends shared their fond tributes of Woods. Woods, who was the Rock Bridge home-school communicator, was shot and killed at a rest...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Paul Bradford Guptill, Aug. 13, 1941 — May 22, 2022

Paul Bradford Guptill of Charlotte (formerly of Columbia, MO) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Paul was born August 13, 1941, to James Ernest Guptill and Marjorie Duncan Healey in Providence, RI. Paul was one of three siblings, his late twin sister Gail Buckwalter King, and a younger brother Stephen. Paul grew up in Philadelphia, PA attending Lower Merion HS. He then attended Grove City College, PA. He was a member of the Adelphikos Fraternity and Air Force ROTC. Upon graduation, Paul landed at Whiteman AFB, Knob Noster, MO as a Minuteman Missile Launch Control Commander. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Jeanette Endersby, Oct. 29, 1937 — May 18, 2022

Alverta Jeanette (Lehman) Endersby slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, in her home in Columbia, Missouri, on May 18, 2022. She was born to Ralph J. and Nina C. (Simmons) Lehman in Woodward, Oklahoma, on October 29, 1937. Although the family moved around frequently, they always returned to their hometown, Woodward, where Jeanette met Robert Leroy (Bob) Endersby. After Jeanette graduated from Woodward High School, she joined her family, then in California. At age 17, she was hired as the secretary for a general at Hamilton Air Force Base. Returning to Oklahoma, she attended Panhandle A & M in Goodwell, Oklahoma, and graduated from Hill’s Business University in Oklahoma City. Then she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture until Robert, who had joined the Navy, got leave. On May 31, 1957, the couple were married in Woodward. When Bob reported back to duty, Jeanette accompanied him and took a job with the U.S. Navy in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. The next year the couple welcomed a son, their only child. After Bob was discharged, the family returned home and were active in Oklahoma City’s Classen Boulevard Baptist Church. Bob taught Sunday School and served as a deacon and church treasurer, while Jeanette played the piano and worked as church secretary. Bob passed away on May 8, 1969. Now the breadwinner, the young widow turned to business. She worked the next 20+ years at IBM in Oklahoma City. After retirement, she lived on the Lehman family farm near Yukon, Oklahoma. In 2001, she made a new start in life with many new friends when she moved to Columbia, Missouri, to be near her family. She is survived by her son James; his wife, Linda; two granddaughters, Jane Rebekah Endersby and Katharine Ruth (Kate) Endersby; and grandson, Luke Anthony James Endersby.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Community United Methodist Church, Columbia, Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge High School's Mike Woods killed in rest stop shooting

Rock Bridge High School home school communicator Mike Woods died Friday night after a shooting at a Tennessee highway rest stop. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators found Woods deceased in the bathroom at the Interstate 24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160 in Marion County around 6 p.m. Friday.
MARION COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Football#Espn2#American Football#College Football#Kickoff Times#Mu#Kansas State#Abilene Christian#Sec Network#Tigers#Louisiana Tech#Espnu#Cbs
Columbia Missourian

Bikers hit the ground rolling for Pedaler's Jamboree

Memorial Day weekend revelers walked their bikes around Flat Branch Park Saturday morning, filling the surrounding streets for the start of the Pedaler’s Jamboree. The double chimes of bike bells broke through the thumping bass of Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love” as groups of riders adjusted their bike chains under the shade of trees. Volunteers in matching Pedaler’s Jamboree shirts loaded canvas overnight bags onto moving trucks. Families filled coolers on the asphalt and cracked open cold refreshments.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Community solar could help with climate goals

To change the trajectory of global warming we have to act soon. That was the takeaway from a climate simulation demonstration hosted by George Lauer and the Citizens Climate Lobby in Jefferson City last week. The simulator software, called En-Road, was developed by MIT to show how global warming can...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local organizer contextualizes the Memorial Day holiday for his community

In light of Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one community leader in Columbia is on a mission to alleviate further physical suffering for his people. “When I see the pictures of the kids who died in Uvalde, Texas, I see the same faces of our little kids who come to our after school program, and our Latino kids who go to school here in Columbia,” said Eduardo Crespi, the director and co-founder of Centro Latino.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for May 28, 2022

Patricia Ann Zielinski, 74, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Sherry Behrman Howell, 47, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach Yager Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia Missourian

Greed, political power and assault rifles are what's wrong in our country

Thursday was the last day of school in Columbia, Missouri, our hometown for over 5O years. We give thanks for all those who have contributed to a successful school year. This includes teachers, principals, counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, grounds supervisors, and parents who have sent children to school ready to learn, and respectful of those around them. These people have barely earned enough to support their families, but they are the bedrock of society.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony honors fallen military

In recognition of Memorial Day, about 75 people gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the fallen service members of Boone County. Many onlookers at the Boone County Courthouse faced the warm summer day and fished their red, white and blue clothing from their closets to celebrate the holiday and partake in the service.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Second man charged with murder in connection with 2020 Cosmo Park homicide

A second man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2020 homicide at Cosmo Park. Maurice D. Banks Jr., 19, was located and arrested in Las Vegas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on charges related to the death of Jermaine Spain. Banks is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia police arrest suspect in February shooting on Talon Drive

Columbia police arrested Koda Alshawn Coats, 35, of Columbia on Friday for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and a federal probation violation warrant. Members of the department’s Special Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service had been attempting to locate Coats in relation to outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection with an incident that occurred on Feb. 16. In the area of the 600 block of Talon Drive, a report of shots fired sent one person to the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hartzler should rethink priorities and what is represented

Today I received your periodic mailing about your “accomplishments” as a representative in the U.S. House — so that your constituents would know where you stand on important issues of the day. Or, to be more precise, what is perhaps THE most important issue of the day: gun violence.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hartzler's flyer example of politicians enabling gun access

I wondered how a “mentally deranged” 18-year-old “lunatic” was able to legally purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The answer was obvious when I saw a taxpayer-funded flyer with a picture of smiling Vicky Hartzler brandishing the same weapon of mass murder, the purpose of which is to kill as many persons as quickly as possible.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy