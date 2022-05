At Sunnyside High School, you can see Christina Peabody do a little bit of everything. Peabody teaches leadership at SHS and has built quite the reputation for not only herself, but also for her classroom. She uses her understanding, caring and open personality to connect with the community, school and students. This, coupled with her national board certification, makes it no surprise as to why she is widely regarded as one of the best teachers in the Yakima Valley.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO