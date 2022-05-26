ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies at 67

By John Bathke
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313PQA_0frlFzSu00

Ray Liotta, the award-winning actor best known for his portrayal of mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," died suddenly. He was shooting the film "Dangerous Waters.”

Liotta's publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting the movie and didn't wake up Thursday morning. Police in the Dominican Republic said they received a call just before 6 a.m. at a hotel where Liotta was staying with his fiancée and found the actor dead.

Liotta was prolific in film and television, performing more than 125 roles in his career, including in the movies “Field of Dreams," "Cop Land," "The Rat Pack", and "The Many Saints of Newark."

Liotta grew up in Union Township, New Jersey after being adopted from an orphanage in Newark when he was 6 months old by a township clerk and an auto parts owner. Liotta always assumed he was mostly Italian - the movies did too. But later in life while searching for his birth parents, he discovered he’s actually Scottish.

Liotta often said he did not set out to become an actor. Growing up he played sports and thought he would go into construction work. Then, on a lark he appeared in a high school play and was turned on to acting.

He would often say in interviews that he only started auditioning for plays because a pretty girl told him to. But it set him on a course. After graduation, he got an agent and soon he got his first big break on the soap opera “Another World.”

It would take a few years for him to land his first big movie role, in Jonathan Demme’s “Something Wild” as Melanie Griffith’s character’s hotheaded ex-convict husband Ray.

Liotta is survived by his daughter, actress Karsen Liotta.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Woman found shot to death in Bridgeport home

A woman was shot to death inside of a home on Saturday in Bridgeport. Police say somebody called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. saying a person had been shot at Knoll Place and Huntington Turnpike and was critically wounded.. The woman, 29, was announced dead at the scene. The woman's family identified the victim to News 12 Connecticut, they asked that she not immediately be named.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

4 people killed in I-95 wrong-way crash

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95, police say. The crash happened Sunday on I-95 south in Guilford. At least three of the victims were from Norwalk. Police identified the victims as Johnny Bookhardt, Caroline Bookhardt, and Patricia Greene-Kessler of Norwalk. They say the fourth victim Luis...
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Henry Hill
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Melanie Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Italian#Scottish
News 12

Shark washes up on Long Island shore

A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge. The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the...
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
News 12

Police chase in Newark ends in car crash; 1 officer hurt

A police chase in Newark led to a violent car crash Saturday in which an officer was injured. Video in the aftermath of the crash shows police officers in pursuit of a suspect. The people who took the video said it happened around 11:40 a.m. in the ironbound section near...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy