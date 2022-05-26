ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

It Used to Take 7 Hours to Go From Warrensburg to Clinton

By Rob Creighton
 4 days ago
It takes about 35-40 minutes to hop on Missouri 13 and go from Warrensburg to Clinton, but back in the day, it was an all-day journey. The Warrensburg and Clinton Stage Line departed Warrensburg at 7:00 AM every morning for the journey to Clinton. And if you were looking to go...

Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

