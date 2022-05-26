ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program to let law grads delay bar exam needs more time, Calif. Bar says

By Karen Sloan
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - The State Bar of California wants to give hundreds of law graduates in the state more time to complete a pandemic-era program that has enabled them to practice under the supervision of an attorney without having passed the bar exam.

Bar leaders have asked the California Supreme Court to extend the end date of the program from June 1 to Dec. 31 or at least Sept. 30, giving 509 law grads who are still only provisionally licensed a chance to take the bar exam in July, pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination, and complete their supervised practice hours.

“We recognize that many of the challenges the pandemic wrought are still with us, and in some cases program participants need more time and resources to fulfill the program's requirements,” said Ruben Duran, chairman of the state bar’ board of trustees, in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic upended the attorney licensing process in the spring of 2020, when in-person bar exams in many states, including California, were canceled, delayed or moved online. In response, the California high court authorized the creation of the Provisional Licensure Program that fall.

The court expanded the program in early 2021 to apply to those took the bar exam between July 2015 and February 2020 and scored 1390 or higher but did not pass. In July 2020, it lowered the pass score from 1440 to 1390. Those who qualify for the expanded program need not retake the bar exam but must complete 300 hours of supervised practice to become fully licensed.

According to a letter to the court from state bar executive director Leah Wilson, 68% of the 915 law graduates who participated in the initial provisional license program have completed the requirements and are fully licensed. Similarly, 68% of the 671 law grads in the expanded program have been admitted.

“With two-thirds of participants admitted to the State Bar prior to the program’s June 1 sunset, it is safe to say that for many the PLP has been a success,” Wilson wrote.

But the bar heard from many program participants who said they need more time to satisfy the criteria for admission. Delays in character and fitness reviews–the background checks conducted by the state bar–were to blame in some cases, Wilson added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Karen Sloan reports on law firms, law schools, and the business of law. Reach her at karen.sloan@thomsonreuters.com

