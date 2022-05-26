ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Cape girls’ lax wins 13th straight state title

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Henlopen girls’ lacrosse team won its 13th straight state championship May 26, with...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Lacrosse umpire Jill Fitzcharles retires after 35 years

Umpire retires - Jill Fitzcharles, who has been a referee for women's lacrosse for 35 years, umpired her last game May 26 in the state championship final won by Cape over Tatnall 16-4. Jill seemed moved and genuinely surprised. And then her last game generated nine yellow cards, which had Tatnall competing one player down, then later two players down, and sent star player Lydia Colasante out of the game early. My position with umpires is any call they make that I don’t like must be wrong. And I don’t want to know the intricacies of the rules. I have stories to write, not rule books for physical education majors. But I’m cool with officials. I'm nice to them and they in turn are nice to me. Best of everything to Jill.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape boys’ lax tames DMA 19-2, will play Archmere in semifinals

The survive-and-drive E-ZPass to the state finals continued for the Cape boys’ lacrosse team May 28, after the fifth-seeded Vikings swept away No. 4 Delaware Military Academy 19-2. Cape led the Seahawks 13-0 at halftime. “We always show up ready to play, home or away,” said coach Mark D’Ambrogi....
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Jose Carmen Hernandez, always happy

Jose Carmen Hernandez, 25, of Georgetown passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pa. He was born April 23, 1997, in Lewes, son of Veronica and Carlos Figueroa. Jose grew up in Georgetown and attended various schools and programs throughout his life,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

SDARJ scholarship goes to Sussex Central grad

Trinity Nicole Harris of Millsboro has been awarded a Charlotte King Scholarship by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The scholarship is based on demonstrated commitment to racial justice through community involvement. Set to graduate from Sussex Central High School, Harris will attend Delaware Tech in the fall, majoring...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks host Delaware Cornhole tournament

Cape Henlopen Elks hosted Delaware Cornhole's spring barbecue tournament May 14, when steady rain brought the competition inside the warm, dry lodge. There were two categories of play, a social division with 15 teams and a competitive division with 19. Social division winners were J.R. Steele and Benny Vazquez. Competitive...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes skippers to compete in Annapolis to Bermuda Race

Three Lewes Yacht Club skippers and their crews will compete in one of the longest ocean races on the East Coast. Nick Carter, Hattie Warwick-Smith and Oskar Sandursky will take part in the 753-mile Annapolis to Bermuda Ocean Race, which starts in Annapolis Friday, June 3. In addition, there is...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beacon AVID students take college tour at Stockton University

Beacon Middle School's seventh- and eighth-grade AVID students traveled May 12 to Stockton University in Galloway, N.J., to learn about the college-going experience. AVID students walked around the campus on a guided tour and gained insight about Stockton's diverse student population, various residential halls, majors and academics, and athletics and clubs.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth golf tournament nets $64,000 for patient care services

The 37th Annual Bayhealth Foundation Dover Motor Speedway Charitable Golf Tournament was held April 29 at Maple Dale Country Club in Dover. The tournament raised a net total of more than $64,000 to benefit patient care services at Bayhealth. Organizers from the Bayhealth Foundation are grateful for the generosity of the many sponsors and golfers who contributed to the event’s success.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex airport should add commercial airlines

The future use of the airport in Georgetown is a subject that I have pondered for many years. I discussed it with Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson and Councilman Doug Hudson over two years ago, and spoke at one of Sussex County's Airport Committee meetings. I keep bringing it up...
Cape Gazette

Seven degrees of dissertation

After successfully defending their action research dissertations, seven Cape district administrators are set to receive their doctoral degrees from Wilmington University May 22. More than three years ago, Cape Assistant Superintendent Jenny Nauman was exploring options to obtain her doctoral degree. Traveling to the University of Delaware in Newark was...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Crush Out Cancer beverage purchases to raise funds June 4-5

The 7th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend will be observed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware is partnering with several coastal-area restaurant to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for its critical programming in Sussex County. Supporting restaurants offering...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Shannon A. Thompson, kind, caring man

Shannon A. Thompson, 77, of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. He was born March 4, 1945, in Southport, N.C., to the late James and Mary J. Weeks Thompson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one, brother William H. Thompson.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Wings of Hope butterfly release set June 25 in Milton

The 12th Annual Wings of Hope ... A Butterfly Release to benefit Cancer Support Community Delaware will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at Milton Memorial Park, 115 Federal St., Milton. The event is highlighted by a ceremony and release of butterflies in recognition of family, friends and neighbors...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness’ trial delayed

Minutes before the trial of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness on felony theft, intimidation and other charges was set to begin, a New Castle County judge postponed the proceedings until June 1. McGuiness’s attorney, Steve Wood, questioned in court whether the case should be tried in New Castle County since, he...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Work on trail along Route 9 underway

Phase 7 of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is well underway. This phase, from Cool Spring Road to the Fisher Road-Hudson Road intersection between Lewes and Harbeson, varies from all other phases, which have followed an abandoned railroad line. Because there is not a signalized crossing of Route 9 at the Cool...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown Memorial Day service honors and remembers

Veterans, elected officials, community organization representatives and others gathered May 29 on The Circle in Georgetown for the annual Sussex County Memorial Day service, sponsored by the Georgetown Kiwanis Club, Korean War Veterans Association and Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club. Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, served as master of ceremonies, with Korean War...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Meriedith Marlene Street, devoted to family

Meriedith Marlene Street of Lewes passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was 82 years old. She was born in Lewes to the late William E. and Sarah A. Wright Miller. She was a domestic technician/homemaker. She, along with her husband Charles, raised six children. Meriedith went back to school and obtained her GED later in life. She was devoted to taking care of her husband and family. Meriedith enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, flower gardening, traveling, cooking, shopping, listening to contemporary Christian music, attending church and watching TV.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Microtel by Wyndham in Milford celebrates first anniversary

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
Cape Gazette

Wind energy: A gift for our grandchildren

At a meeting May 20 at Indian River High School, complaints were raised about the U.S. Wind and Ørsted wind farm projects planned to be built in the waters near Ocean City, Md., and Bethany Beach/Fenwick Island, respectively. The mayor of Ocean City said the view of wind turbines...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Andy and Opie Fishing Tournament set for June 4

An annual Milton tradition, the Andy and Opie Fishing Tournament, will be held at Milton Memorial Park Saturday, June 4. Registration will start at 8 a.m., with fishing set from 9 a.m. to noon. The tournament, in its eighth year, was started by Techno Goober as a way to encourage...
MILTON, DE

