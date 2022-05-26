Cape girls’ lax wins 13th straight state title

Meriedith Marlene Street of Lewes passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was 82 years old. She was born in Lewes to the late William E. and Sarah A. Wright Miller. She was a domestic technician/homemaker. She, along with her husband Charles, raised six children. Meriedith went back to school and obtained her GED later in life. She was devoted to taking care of her husband and family. Meriedith enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, flower gardening, traveling, cooking, shopping, listening to contemporary Christian music, attending church and watching TV.
