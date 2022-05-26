Lindon Aquatics Center to open new “speed slide” this weekend

This summer, a prehistoric adventure comes to life at the Ashton Gardens. Wander through the misty Dinosaur Island, where animatronic dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes lurk in the vegetation. Hear the roars of 27 different dinos, cross paths with gentle giants, and even navigate through a fight between a T-Rex and a Triceratops. With programs, activities, exclusive dino tours, and more planned throughout the summer, this thrilling expedition will captivate all ages. Can you escape from Dinosaur Island?

LEHI, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO