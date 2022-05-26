ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindon, UT

Lindon Aquatics Center to open new “speed slide” this weekend

Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lindon Aquatics Center’s new speed slide will officially open Saturday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. More than a new feature, the opening marks the start of the summer swim season. The blue waterslide, which stands at 30 feet tall and 225 feet long, is over double the height...

www.heraldextra.com

