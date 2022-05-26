ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

1635 Race St 1

thexunewswire.com
 6 days ago

Freshly upgraded Interior Feature Modern cabinets, lighting and timeless hard flooring throughout the home! The homes have nice updated Thick Vinyl Blinds on all the windows. We are located in Avondale near Cincinnati Zoo,...

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexunewswire.com

1132 Banklick St 2

One Bedroom Apartment Downtown Covington - Property Id: 909160. One bedroom apartment in historic North Covington. Fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors, large living room with fireplace, large bedroom with en-suite bathroom and in-unit laundry. Convenient to local restaurants and entertainment. Deposit same as rent. Gross monthly income greater than $3,000, no eviction history, and positive landlord reference required. Tenant pays Duke electric bill and $100 utility fee in addition to rent that covers water, sewer, trash and storm water collection.
COVINGTON, KY
thexunewswire.com

318 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 2

3 Bedroom House Downtown Covington - Property Id: 909150. 3 bedroom historic home in old seminary square neighborhood near restaurants, bars, and entertainment Covington offers. Central air and heat, laundry hookups, equipped kitchen, yard, and ability to rent off-street parking from city. No eviction history, income at least $4500/month, tenant pays utilities, no pets.
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy