1635 Race St 1

One Bedroom Apartment Downtown Covington - Property Id: 909160. One bedroom apartment in historic North Covington. Fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors, large living room with fireplace, large bedroom with en-suite bathroom and in-unit laundry. Convenient to local restaurants and entertainment. Deposit same as rent. Gross monthly income greater than $3,000, no eviction history, and positive landlord reference required. Tenant pays Duke electric bill and $100 utility fee in addition to rent that covers water, sewer, trash and storm water collection.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO