Cincinnati, OH

1635 Race St 5

thexunewswire.com
 6 days ago

Freshly upgraded Interior Feature Modern cabinets, lighting and timeless hard flooring throughout the home! The homes have nice updated Thick Vinyl Blinds on all the windows. We are located in Avondale near Cincinnati Zoo,...

www.thexunewswire.com

Fox 19

Summerfair returns to Coney Island this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s one of the oldest continuous art fairs in the country - Summerfair at Coney Island. The annual fine arts fair raises money that provides support for individual artists and small arts organizations throughout the region through scholarships, awards and exhibitions. More than 350 artists and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Real Estate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 992 Marion Avenue | Cincinnati, OH 45229. Stunning Beaux-Arts, Italian Renaissance Revival in North Avondale. Situated perfectly on about 1.8 acres with 4800 carriage house. Completely renovated, lavish attention to impeccable detail. Grand foyer with stunning staircase. First floor library, 2 distinct parlors, formal dining, family room, eat-in kitchen with adjoining cedar room & speakeasy. Carriage house offers income with 2 short term rentals, and apartment with 4 bedrooms. Privacy abounds with beautiful outdoor spaces & steps to Xavier, Wasson Way & more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s streetcar breaking ridership records

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bell Connector is on a roll and this weekend’s Taste of Cincinnati event downtown will likely push the streetcar into record territory for the seventh straight month. “We’re trending toward another record month for May after notching our best November, December, January, February, March...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati-area priest to be ordained bishop in Columbus Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area priest will be ordained a bishop in Columbus on Tuesday. Father Earl Fernandes, the pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Green Township since 2019, will be “consecrated as Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus” at 2 p.m., the archdiocese said in a news release.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincyweekend.com

Closest national parks to Cincinnati

(Stacker) - Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman found dead along West Chester road identified

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The woman who was found dead Sunday along a West Chester road died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The coroner identified the woman as Sherry Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati. West Chester police said Haywood was found Sunday on...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
thexunewswire.com

2323 Fowler Street,

2323 Fowler St 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our unique 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati, Ohio! This home has a new roof, updated flooring, new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated bathrooms, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, utility tub, w/d hookup, and a full basement! The kitchen has been completely redone and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal and range hood! Not to mention it is located in a GREAT school district! This beauty has everything you need and all it's missing is you!! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!!
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several parades and ceremonies are planned for Memorial Day Weekend throughout the Tri-State. Here are Memorial Day parades and ceremonies that can be found near you:. Ohio. Blue Ash. - 10:15 a.m. at Reed Hartman Highway and Cooper Road. Bridgetown. - 11 a.m. at Mack Fire Inc....
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

The Somerset on Delta

Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Florence Aquatic Center reopens to the public after 2 years

FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of back and forth, the Florence Aquatic Center reopened to the public this weekend. To celebrate, they held a 5K outside the aquatic center Saturday morning. The future of the park has been up in the air after the city considered it for...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Tory Burch store opens at Kenwood Towne Centre

CINCINNATI — A Tory Burch store has officially opened at Cincinnati's Kenwood Towne Centre. Tory Burch is a mid-luxury fashion brand founded by American designer Tory Burch. Burch's style is often described as preppy-boho and preppy-bohemian luxe. "Visit the newly redesigned boutique and experience a clash of old and...
CINCINNATI, OH

