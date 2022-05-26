1635 Race St 5

2323 Fowler St 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our unique 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati, Ohio! This home has a new roof, updated flooring, new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated bathrooms, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, utility tub, w/d hookup, and a full basement! The kitchen has been completely redone and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal and range hood! Not to mention it is located in a GREAT school district! This beauty has everything you need and all it's missing is you!! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO