ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Lunchbreak: Homemade Pita Bread

By Kristina Miller
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Jaysen Euler – Culinary Director, Vasili’s. Homemade Pita Dough – Chef Jaysen Euler, Culinary Director. In a kitchen aid mixer combine tepid water with yeast and sugar. Whisk together and allow yeast to bloom for 5 minutes. Add in 1/2 the flour and mix for...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Style Files: Fun & Fashion For A Good Cause

Nicole Liadis – Founding Board member of the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation. Garden Fashion Show: Runway For a Cure will be held in person this year at Maggie Daley Park on June 2, 2022. Location: Maggie Daley Park. Address: 337 E. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60601. Time: Cocktails- 5:30...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago chef shines light on community, reopens acclaimed restaurant

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In celebration, WGN’s Shannon Halligan sat down with one of the city’s most celebrated chefs to discuss how she’s using her platform to help women and Asian Americans. CHICAGO — For the first time since the pandemic shut down restaurants more than two years ago, Chef Beverly […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Unique gift ideas for 2022 graduates

CHICAGO – Graduation Season is in full swing!. Whether it’s pre-K, Middle School, High School, or College, it’s time to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2022. WGN News Now spoke to the co-founders of Family Entourage for some creative gift ideas. Kelli Gillespie and Mei...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naperville, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Naperville, IL
WGN TV

Trader Todd’s raffling off Cubs tickets for every home game — and you’ll ride there in style

CHICAGO — With summer in full swing, people can enjoy Tiki Cubs-themed drinks, some karaoke and some pizza at the Lakeview staple Trader Todd’s. “Todd’s,” as it’s affectionally, known, is the product of 21 years of blood, sweat, tears, singing and laughter for owners Todd and Virginia Hyatt. With an idea to be different, they opened up the first location of Trader Todd’s downtown but have been in the Lakeview neighborhood since the mid-2000s.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Comedian Pat McGann is back with the funny!

Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A relative latecomer to the scene, Pat began stand up at the age of 31 after realizing he was not very good at selling packaging. He hustled his way to become the house emcee at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd. A husband and father of 3 young children, Pat’s appeal stems from his quick wit & relatable take on family life & marriage.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garlic Bread#Sugar#Pita Bread#Bread Flour#Red Wine Vinegar#Food Drink#Water St#Mixer Cover#Persian
WGN TV

When was the last time Chicago recorded seven or more 90s in a row?

When was the last time Chicago recorded seven or more 90s in a row?. It’s been a while. The city’s last 7-day run of 90s took place 5 years ago in late Sep. 2017, when highs of at least 90 were recorded from Sept. 20-27 (92,94,94,95,93,92,92). It was the city’s only 7-day run of 90s ever recorded in September. Prior to that was the 7-day heat wave from July 12-18, 2012, when highs reached 91,93,90,95,97,99 and 94. The city’s record-long run of 90s is 11, reached on four occasions, all during the 1950s, a decade characterized by hot summers and little air conditioning. Three runs occurred in consecutive summers, 1953, 1954, and 1955 and the fourth in 1959. The city’s 1988 drought summer that logged a record 47 days of 90 or higher (including 7 100s) boasted a 9-day run from July 27-Aug. 4 followed by a 7-day run from Aug. 11-17.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Decades after tragic Our Lady of the Angels fire, statue returns home

CHICAGO — For survivors of the Our Lady of the Angels fire Tuesday was a day of emotion. Ninety-five people, nearly all of them children perished the blaze in 1958.  Survivors and community members gathered at the site for a ceremony decades in the making. The statute of the Virgin Mary, that stood on site that […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

City of Chicago offering mental health trainings

This week, the City of Chicago continues its mental health trainings for communities impacted by violence. The next sessions will be held for the Garfield Park neighborhoods. There are both in-person trainings, as well as virtual sessions, starting Wednesday. The sessions are aimed at helping community leaders develop skills for...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN News

Does Pat Quinn Want to be Chicago Mayor?

CHICAGO — For a while now, political operatives and city hall observes have speculated about more veteran politicians exploring a run for mayor next year. Enter former governor Pat Quinn. He’s polling a possible mayoral bid and he’s willing to discuss city issues. For Quinn, a savvy politician with decades of experience, a Memorial Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man injured after jumping off moving CTA train: police

CHICAGO — A man was injured after he jumped off the roof of a CTA Blue Line train, according to police. Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was on top of a moving Blue Line train on the 3700 block of West Congress Parkway around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The train stopped near the Kedzie-Homan stop […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 people shot in South Austin: officials

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in South Austin, according to officials. The shooting happened as police enhanced patrols across Chicago in preparation for the holiday weekend. Officials said The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in Austin Friday night. Police said all three who were shot were transported to area hospitals — one of them […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Memorial Day ceremony held at Rosehill Cemetery

CHICAGO — A parade and ceremony was held Memorial Day at Chicago’s Rosehill Cemetery. The North Side event had almost reminiscent of a small town gathering to pay tribute to those who have died in war.  The parade was just three blocks long and included ROTC students from Lane Tech, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy